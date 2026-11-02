'When your teammate works against you...': Hamilton slams Leclerc for Mexico GP incident

Lewis Hamilton has publicly criticised teammate Charles Leclerc following their opening-lap collision at the Mexico City Grand Prix, asserting that the incident cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish and highlighting the need for improved team collaboration.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton started from pole position but came under pressure from Charles Leclerc at the opening corners, with both drivers running off track at Turn 4. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton accused Charles Leclerc of 'working against' him after their opening-lap clash at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton believes the incident cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish, allowing Max Verstappen to win the race.

Leclerc received a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track, finishing fourth.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur expressed frustration, stating drivers 'are not working for themselves, they are working for a group'.

Lewis Hamilton took aim at Charles Leclerc on Sunday after their opening-lap clash derailed Ferrari's hopes of a one-two at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with the seven-times world champion saying it was tough when a "teammate works against you".

Hamilton started from pole position but came under pressure from Leclerc at the opening corners, with both drivers running off track at Turn 4.

Leclerc rejoined ahead and kept the position, while Max Verstappen took advantage to move between the two Ferraris.

Hamilton finished behind race winner Verstappen, while Leclerc was fourth after being handed a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by leaving the track. Kimi Antonelli finished third to seal the drivers' title.

Post-Race Reactions and Blame

"We had the car to easily have first and second, but due to the first two corners, that kind of went away. And then after that, we just gave it basically to Max," the Briton told reporters.

"We don't have rules of engagement, and whether or not that will change anything from Charles' side, I don't know. We've just got to figure it out, but something needs to change for sure."

Hamilton said that the responsibility extended beyond the two drivers to the wider team.

"Working as a team is a part of our job and a part of our contract. We have to work as a team, which we could have easily done today," he said.

"When your teammate works against you and then you lose positions like that, it's definitely tough."

Team Principal's Frustration

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shared Hamilton's frustration.

"When you are one-two at Turn 4, you don't imagine that you won't win the race," Vasseur said. "They are not working for themselves, they are working for a group."

He declined to comment further on the incident, saying he wanted to speak to both drivers first and would "fix it tomorrow."

Leclerc's Perspective

Leclerc acknowledged that he had cut across the track and expected a penalty but said the situation became difficult after Verstappen moved between the two Ferraris. "Speaking with the team, I didn't really have clear feedback. I think it was just confusing enough to keep the position," the Monegasque said.