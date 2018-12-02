rediff.com

When PM Modi met FIFA President Infantino

Last updated on: December 02, 2018 17:50 IST

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gives PM Modi a personalised jersey at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday

IMAGE: FIFA president Gianni Infantino gives PM Modi a personalised jersey at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Photograph: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gifted him a football jersey with his name on its back.

Modi met Infantino on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture," Modi wrote on his Twitter account.

During the ''Yoga for Peace' event in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had elaborated how football connected the two countries.

 

"If Argentina is interested in India's philosophy, art, music and dance, then there are millions of fans of the Argentine soccer stars in India. Maradona has now become a household name and also used in many vernacular phrases," Modi had said.

FIFA, which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, is responsible for organising major international soccer tournaments, notably the World Cup.

