When P V Sindhu Celebrated Bathukamma

Bathukamma is a traditional flower festival celebrated by women in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to honour goddess Gauri.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu celebrates Bathukamma. Photographs: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points P V Sindhu is currently in Paris for the French Open badminton tournament, causing her to miss the Bathukamma festival in India.

She shared her disappointment on Instagram, posting throwback pictures of past Bathukamma celebrations.

Sindhu clarified to a fan on X that her recent celebration involved a silver Bathukamma, explaining it was her 'very first' and a gesture from her mother-in-law to welcome her into the tradition.

P V Sindhu, who has flown to Paris to take part in the French Open badminton tournament, was disappointed on missing the Bathukamma festival back home.

Bathukamma is a traditional flower festival celebrated by women across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to honour goddess Gauri.

'Missing the colours, flowers, and magic of Bathukamma this year,' Sindhu captioned her Instagram post, sharing photographs of her Bathukamma celebration in the past.

'My First Bathukamma'

Sindhu replied to a fan on X, who had questioned her about using a silver Bathukamma instead of flowers.

'Before passing judgment, please understand the tradition. We don't traditionally celebrate Bathukamma in my family, so this was my very first!

'The silver Bathukamma was my mother-in-law's way of welcoming me into a tradition that's so close to her heart. Surely, there's room for a mother's love alongside tradition,' said the two-time Olympic medallist.