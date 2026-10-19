Home  » Sports » When P V Sindhu Celebrated Bathukamma

When P V Sindhu Celebrated Bathukamma

By REDIFF SPORTS October 19, 2026 10:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Bathukamma is a traditional flower festival celebrated by women in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to honour goddess Gauri.

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu celebrates Bathukamma. Photographs: Kind courtesy P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • P V Sindhu is currently in Paris for the French Open badminton tournament, causing her to miss the Bathukamma festival in India.
  • She shared her disappointment on Instagram, posting throwback pictures of past Bathukamma celebrations.
  • Sindhu clarified to a fan on X that her recent celebration involved a silver Bathukamma, explaining it was her 'very first' and a gesture from her mother-in-law to welcome her into the tradition.
 

P V Sindhu, who has flown to Paris to take part in the French Open badminton tournament, was disappointed on missing the Bathukamma festival back home.

P V Sindhu

Bathukamma is a traditional flower festival celebrated by women across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to honour goddess Gauri.

'Missing the colours, flowers, and magic of Bathukamma this year,' Sindhu captioned her Instagram post, sharing photographs of her Bathukamma celebration in the past.

'My First Bathukamma'

P V Sindhu

Sindhu replied to a fan on X, who had questioned her about using a silver Bathukamma instead of flowers.

'Before passing judgment, please understand the tradition. We don't traditionally celebrate Bathukamma in my family, so this was my very first!

'The silver Bathukamma was my mother-in-law's way of welcoming me into a tradition that's so close to her heart. Surely, there's room for a mother's love alongside tradition,' said the two-time Olympic medallist.

More News Coverage

BathukammaSindhuParisFrench OpenTelangana

More From Rediff

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United
Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions

Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions
ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

Related Stories

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi Equals World Record In Women's Compound Archery

Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi Equals World Record In Women's Compound Archery

Quick Links

Andhra PradeshInstagramGauriIndiamothersP V SindhuOlympic

Web Stories

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched For Rs 10k

Infinix Smart 20 HD Launched For Rs 10k
10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026