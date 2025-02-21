Donald Trump loves his golf.

Social media spotted POTUS teeing off at his golf club in Florida hours after he lied that Ukraine had begun the war against Russia.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Trump looked most pleased to host Tiger Woods -- Golf's GOAT -- at a reception at the White House to honour Black History Month.

A couple of weeks earlier, on February 4, Trump had mourned Tiger's mother's passing, saying, 'I was just informed that Tiger Woods' wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!'

IMAGE: Tiger Woods speaks during the Black History Month reception. Photographs: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks at the reception with Tiger alongside, here and below.

IMAGE: Trump and Tiger arrive for the reception.

