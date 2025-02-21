HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » What's Trump Doing With Tiger Woods?

What's Trump Doing With Tiger Woods?

By REDIFF SPORT
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2025 13:24 IST

x

Donald Trump loves his golf.

Social media spotted POTUS teeing off at his golf club in Florida hours after he lied that Ukraine had begun the war against Russia.

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Trump looked most pleased to host Tiger Woods -- Golf's GOAT -- at a reception at the White House to honour Black History Month.

A couple of weeks earlier, on February 4, Trump had mourned Tiger's mother's passing, saying, 'I was just informed that Tiger Woods' wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!'

 

IMAGE: Tiger Woods speaks during the Black History Month reception. Photographs: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump speaks at the reception with Tiger alongside, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Trump and Tiger arrive for the reception.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'C'mon, Tiger! Let's go, Tiger!'
'C'mon, Tiger! Let's go, Tiger!'
A glimpse into the mind of Tiger Woods
A glimpse into the mind of Tiger Woods
Will Tiger 2.0 be as good as the previous version?
Will Tiger 2.0 be as good as the previous version?
An honest letter to Tiger Woods
An honest letter to Tiger Woods
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gill's Record-Breaking Run!

webstory image 2

Goan Prawn Balchao: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Get Streetwise: 10 Most Gorgeous Avenues In The World

VIDEOS

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt1:03

Akanksha Puri sizzles in a slit skirt

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break1:36

Watch: Woman in agony halts Rahul Gandhi's 'Samosa' break

Vicky-Katrina step out for movie night hand-in-hand, Watch0:52

Vicky-Katrina step out for movie night hand-in-hand, Watch

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD