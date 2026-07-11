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What's Shubman Gill Doing With Roger Federer?

By REDIFF SPORTS July 11, 2026 20:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India cricket captain Shubman Gill made headlines at Wimbledon, where he not only met tennis legend Roger Federer but also joined an elite group of Indian cricketers in the Royal Box alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill shares a special moment with Roger Federer. Photographs: Wimbledon/X

Key Points

  • India captain Shubman Gill attended the prestigious Wimbledon Championships.
  • Gill had a memorable interaction with tennis icon Roger Federer at Centre Court.
  • He watched the action from the exclusive Royal Box, seated with Sachin Tendulkar.
  • Gill became the fourth Indian captain to be invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Shubman Gill

India captain Shubman Gill created a buzz on social media after attending the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, where he shared a memorable moment with tennis icon Roger Federer.

The two sporting stars were seen interacting at Centre Court, with pictures of their meeting quickly going viral and delighting fans across the world. Gill, currently in England ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the hosts beginning on July 14, took a break from his cricket commitments to soak in the Wimbledon atmosphere.

 

Gill's Royal Box Appearance And Tendulkar's Welcome

Shubman Gill

Gill's visit became even more special as he watched the action from the exclusive Royal Box, where he was seated alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. The India captain later shared a picture from the occasion on his official X account, which was widely circulated online.

Wimbledon also welcomed Tendulkar back with a special post on X, writing: "Cricket royalty returns to the Royal Box. Welcome back to Wimbledon, Sachin Tendulkar."

Shubman Gill

With this appearance, Gill joined an exclusive group of Indian cricketers to receive an invitation to the Royal Box. He became the fourth Indian captain to earn the honour, following Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill

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