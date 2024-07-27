What's hot at the Olympics: Daley knitting is all the rage as food wars stir up

IMAGE: Tom Daley knits in the stands at the Paris Games on Saturday, July 27. Photograph: The Olympic Games/X

British diver Tom Daley's getting busy with his fun hobby is not a new sight.

Daley had taken the world by storm when pictures of him knitting in the stands during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics went viral.

Three years on, Daley continues to pursue his hobby in the same manner.

The 30-year-old was seen knitting in the crowd at the aquatics centre on Saturday morning for one of the first gold medal events, the women's synchronised 3m springboard final.

He finished knitting a jumper in the duration of the event!

'It wouldn't be an #Olympics without a Tom Daley knitting-in-the-crowd cameo!' The Olympics posted on their X handle.

Daley defends his Olympic crown when he takes the springboard in the 10m synchronised platform event on Monday.

US women dazzle in crystal-studded leos

IMAGE: Simone Biles of United States on the uneven bars during training on Thursday, July 25. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

When Simone Biles steps under the lights of Bercy Arena on Sunday in one of the Paris Olympics' most anticipated events, there will be something for fans of gymnastics and haute couture alike.

Team USA's five women will be donning a collection of hand-crafted, crystal-studded leotards costing thousands of dollars in a display befitting the Games' fashion-conscious host city.

Drawing inspiration from the US Independence Day fireworks and Paris as the City of Lights, the blue-red-and-white leos, designed and made by Pennsylvania-based GK Elite Sportswear, are adorned with thousands of Swarovski crystals as well as pearls.

The US women debuted one of the costumes -- featuring a blend of 3,423 Brilliance and Turquoise Shimmer Swarovski crystals -- at a training session this week.

Samantha Peszek, a US team silver medallist from 2008 turned NBC analyst, said the dazzling leotards were part of the sport's evolution into the fashion world.

"I know one of the French gymnasts had a designer leo made for her and a lot of US athletes, Jordan Chiles in particular, leaned on fashion icons like Beyonce to design their leotards and their nails," she told Reuters.

"There's this artistic fashion component that is just beginning in the world of gymnastics."

High fashion was on full display at the Opening Ceremony extravaganza on Friday evening too, with LVMH dressing Lady Gaga in a Dior Haute Couture black feather jacket and Aya Nakamura, France's most-listened to female singer in the world, performing in a Dior gold feather and silk dress.

NBC's Peszek said that while she thought the gymnasts' leotards seen were eye-catching, she was not sure about their functionality.

"My first thought was if they're heavy because the more rhinestones you have on the leo, the heavier it is," she said.

"I don't know, but they didn't look like they had any problems with it today. It was so beautiful."

Norwegians issue cheeky challenge to French over Olympic food

The Norwegian delegation engaged in some good-natured ribbing of their hosts over comments about food quality and small portions at the athletes' Olympic village, claiming to have more medals in recent years than the French for their cuisine.

"When you travel to France you expect that the food will be very, very good. I'd like to point out that Norway also has a performance culture when it comes to food," Norway's chef de mission Tore Oevrebroe told reporters on Thursday with a glint in his eye.

"We have more medals (for food) since 1987 than the French have, and that means that we come with higher expectations," he added.

Used to consuming thousands of calories a day to keep themselves going, some athletes complained that they were struggling to eat enough in the village. But Oevrebroe said that they were working with the various Olympic committees to improve things.

"The quantity is no longer a problem, (but) there's been a little bit to say about the quality, but it's getting better and better every day," he said.

The Australian delegation appear to be taking no chances on that front, bringing with them more than three tons of tuna, 10,000 muesli bars and 2,400 meat pies, as well as three baristas who expect to make more 20,000 shots of coffee during the Games.

Asked if the Norwegians had brought anything with them, Oevrebroe said that no special arrangements were made to transport food to France for the Games.

"No, some people probably have their preferences, but I haven't taken a house survey to see if anyone has brought anything in their suitcase," he said, before realising there was one Norwegian delicacy they might be missing.

"If someone has brown cheese, I'd understand it very well," he said.