What's British PM Doing With Mumbai Footballers?

What's British PM Doing With Mumbai Footballers?

October 08, 2025 19:30 IST

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the Cooperage football ground in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met India's young footballers during a visit to the Cooperage football ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sir Keir, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was joined by English football great Michael Owen, while the Premier League Trophy was also kept on display at the ground.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have huge fan bases in India.

The Premier League has set up its office in Mumbai, its first ever in India, to support fan engagement and growth of the league.

IMAGE: Sir Keir with Michael Owen. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

"Obviously, in places like India, with a huge population, with a huge passion for football and with a huge passion for the Premier League, it's important that we do these exercises and reach out, come and see our fans, and the passion of the Indian fans," Owen told PTI.

"So, I think there's lots that we do. I think there's lots that can be done. I think the Premier League takes that responsibility very seriously, and I think, do a great job."

Sir Keir is a huge fan of Arsenal. In his conversation with Eugene Levy on Apple TV, Prince William, Britain's prince of Wales, let it be known that he supports Aston Villa in the EPL.

 
