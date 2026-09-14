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What Was Amazon's Jeff Bezos Doing At The US Open?

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO September 14, 2026 12:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Retired 007 was in the house as celebrities poured into Flushing Meadows to watch Alexander Zverev take on home hopeful Ben Shelton in the US Open final in New York on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Pierce Brosnan, Brad Pitt, Jeff Goldblum and Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile names in the stands as Sasha Zverev beat American Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2, to win his first US Open title and second Slam of the year.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos

IMAGE: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

 

Actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon

IMAGE: Movie star Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

 

Retired James Bond Pierce Brosnan watches the Shelton-Zverev final

IMAGE: Retired James Bond Pierce Brosnan watches the Shelton-Zverev final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Goldblum

IMAGE: Actor Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Goldblum in the stands. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Actor Rami Malek

IMAGE: Actor Rami Malek reacts. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Actress Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky

IMAGE: Actress Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica Seinfeld and Susie Essman

IMAGE: Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica Seinfeld and Susie Essman. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Anna Wintour

IMAGE: Vogue's Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, the model for Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada movies, likes tennis as much as she adores fashion. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Singer Pink and her son Jameson Hart

IMAGE: Singer Pink and her son Jameson Hart. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

 

Martha Stewart

IMAGE: Martha Stewart, businesswoman and arbiter of good taste. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

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Jeff BezosAmazonBrad PittPierce BrosnanJeff Goldblum

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