What Was Amazon's Jeff Bezos Doing At The US Open?

Retired 007 was in the house as celebrities poured into Flushing Meadows to watch Alexander Zverev take on home hopeful Ben Shelton in the US Open final in New York on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Pierce Brosnan, Brad Pitt, Jeff Goldblum and Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos were among the high-profile names in the stands as Sasha Zverev beat American Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2, to win his first US Open title and second Slam of the year.

IMAGE: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

IMAGE: Movie star Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

IMAGE: Retired James Bond Pierce Brosnan watches the Shelton-Zverev final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Goldblum in the stands. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Actor Rami Malek reacts. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Actress Katie Holmes and boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Jerry Seinfeld, wife Jessica Seinfeld and Susie Essman. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Vogue's Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, the model for Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada movies, likes tennis as much as she adores fashion. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Singer Pink and her son Jameson Hart. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters