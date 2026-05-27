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'What problem?' Neymar breaks silence on FIFA World Cup injury scare

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 18:18 IST

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Despite a recent calf injury, Brazilian football star Neymar expresses confidence in his fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, aiming to lead Brazil to a record sixth title.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Santos FC/X

IMAGE: Neymar aims to win his first FIFA World Cup trophy in his fourth appearance. Photograph: Neymar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Neymar dismisses concerns about his calf injury affecting his FIFA World Cup participation.
  • Brazil's medical staff is taking precautions to ensure Neymar's fitness for the World Cup.
  • Neymar has been sidelined from Santos' matches due to a calf injury.
  • Neymar has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023.

Brazil star Neymar does not expect his calf injury to hinder his FIFA World Cup campaign.

The veteran striker will report for the national team duty after having been benched for his club Santos' last three matches due to a bruised right calf.

 

On being asked about his calf as he watched Santos defeat Deportivo Cuenca 3-0 in Tuesday's Copa Sudamericana match at Vila Belmiro, Neymar said as quoted by ESPN, "It is right here, in one piece."

The 34-year-old sustained the calf injury in Santos colours during their 3-0 loss to Coritiba on May 17. But when he was asked if the injury would affect his World Cup campaign, he simply said, "What problem?"

Brazil's Preparations and Neymar's Recovery

Despite Neymar's optimism about featuring prominently in the World Cup, Brazil's medical staff is taking precautions and has drawn a proper plan for him, as per his condition.

Sources have also told ESPN that Neymar's right calf swelling will need proper recovery time and is not minor. The time off needed could be longer than what was initially stated by Santos. It is hence unlikely that Santos

Sources told ESPN that the swelling in Neymar's right calf is not minor and that the required recovery time may be longer than initially stated by Santos. Hence, it's unlikely that Neymar will be fit to play in the warm-up games against Panama and Egypt, to be held on May 31 and June 5, respectively.

Neymar's World Cup Ambitions

Brazil's quest for a record sixth title will start against Morocco on June 13. Neymar, the team's leading goal-scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023.

Neymar was included in the 26-member squad for the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. This will be his fourth World Cup appearance, and he will be eyeing his first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy. In 2014, Brazil finished fourth, while it faced quarterfinal exits in the next two tournaments.

Coach's Perspective on Player Fitness

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had omitted Neymar from his previous call-ups, repeatedly stressing that only players with 100 per cent physical capacity would be considered.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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