What PM Modi told India's Commonwealth Games squad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Indian contingent competing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, urging them to deliver outstanding performances and make the nation proud.

IMAGE: Indian squad at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

India has fielded over 120 athletes across various sports, aiming to build on its legacy.

Early successes include a bronze medal by para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar and advancements in boxing and lawn bowls.

PM Modi also highlighted the 'Aksharakanduka' initiative in Keralam, promoting Sanskrit through football terms.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 is being held from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports as it looks to add to its rich legacy at the multi-sport event.

"A few days ago, the Commonwealth Games started in Glasgow. Every countryman is continuously extending their best wishes to the Indian contingent. Their wish is that every player and athlete delivers an outstanding performance and wins people's hearts," PM Modi said while speaking during the 136th Mann Ki Baat.

India's Performance At CWG 2026

India enjoyed another encouraging day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, with boxer Sachin Siwach progressing to the pre-quarterfinals and the women's lawn bowls duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh maintaining their unbeaten run to move closer to a semifinal berth.

A day after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened India's medal tally with a bronze, Indian athletes delivered several promising performances across boxing, lawn bowls and gymnastics.

However, the day also brought setbacks in swimming and wheelchair basketball. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is set to begin her campaign on Sunday; India will aim to carry forward the momentum and add to its medal haul.

PM Modi's Other Initiatives

PM Modi also highlighted the unique 'Aksharakanduka' initiative in Keralam, where a teacher and a Sanskrit club are promoting the language by connecting Sanskrit letters with football-related words to make learning simple and engaging.

"I learned about a sports initiative in South Chittoor, Ernakulam, Keralam. A school there has a Sanskrit club. Teacher Abhilash is popularising Sanskrit in a unique way. This project is called 'Aksharakanduka'. It explains Sanskrit letters in a simple way by linking them to words used in football," PM Modi added.