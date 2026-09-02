What Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister To Kerala?

'An experience I will never forget, what a welcoming, friendly, and welcoming people.'

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro with Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan. Photograph: V D Satheesan/X

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro visited Keralam.

Malayalis expressed their profound passion for football and Ronaldo to Elma.

Elma promised to convey Keralam's football fans' warm wishes to her brother. Key Points

The football crazy state of Kerala was in for a pleasant surprise when it was discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro is holidaying in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, a football fan, seized the opportunity to catch up with Elma, who is also the brand director of CR7.

'Your brother has a lot of fans in Kerala including me,' the chief minister told Elma.

'Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to him,' Satheesan posted on X.

IMAGE: Elma Aveiro is on a two-day trip to Kerala. Photograph: Elma Aveiro/Instagram

Locals in Kerala shared with Elma the passion they had for football and for her legendary brother.

Elma, who is on a two-day trip to Kerala, said she is making memories for life.

'Another day in India, an experience I will never forget, what a welcoming, friendly, and welcoming people Thank you God for everything you have given me and shown me,' Elma posted on Instagram.

Elma Aveiro's Visit To Kerala

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo with Elma Aveiro. Photograph: Elma Aveiro/Instagram

Currently playing for Saudi's Al-Nassr, Ronaldo is chasing the historic milestone of 1,000 goals. His current tally reads a massive 978 goals.

He was last seen in action for Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in July, where his team were eliminated in the round of 16.

Ronaldo indicated that the World Cup will be his last and stressed he leaves with no regrets.

'I have given all I could to football, it's my passion to play for so many years. I didn't do it out of need, I'm doing well out of life. It's about passion. I play for the national team and I love to play football.'