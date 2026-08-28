Wrestling Federation Of India Announces Separate Teams For World Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India has strategically decided to field separate teams for the U23 and Senior World Wrestling Championships, ensuring optimal preparation and performance for Indian wrestlers across both prestigious global events.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The WFI will field separate teams for the U23 and Senior World Wrestling Championships.

This decision is due to the short gap between the two major international wrestling events.

The U23 World Championships are scheduled for October 12-18 in the USA, while the Senior World Championships are from October 24-November 1 in Kazakhstan.

Wrestlers selected for the U23 trials (August 31-September 1) will not be eligible for the Senior World Championships trials.

The move aims to ensure proper preparation and optimal performance for Indian wrestlers at both championships.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to field separate teams for the U23 Senior World Wrestling Championship and the Senior World Wrestling Championship, citing the short gap between the two events.

WFI's Rationale For Separate Teams

The U23 World Championships are scheduled to be held in the USA from October 12 to 18, while the Senior World Championships will take place in Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1. The federation, in a circular, said the decision was taken to ensure adequate preparation and participation of wrestlers at the respective levels, given the limited time between the two championships.

Accordingly, the wrestlers selected through the selection trials scheduled for August 31 and September 1 will represent India at the U23 World Championships, and will not be eligible to participate in the selection trials for the Senior World Championships. "The gap between the U23 Senior World Wrestling Championship and the Senior World Wrestling Championship is very short," the WFI said in its circular.

The federation said the decision was taken "in the interest of the wrestlers" and to ensure proper preparation and performance of the Indian teams at both championships. The circular was issued by WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh and sent to officials of the Sports Authority of India, Wrestling Federation units and the federation's chief coaches.