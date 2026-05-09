WFI Issues Notice To Vinesh Phogat Over Indiscipline

The Wrestling Federation of India has issued a show-cause notice to wrestler Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, which could sideline her from domestic competitions.

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Key Points Vinesh Phogat receives show-cause notice from WFI for alleged indiscipline and anti-doping violations.

WFI declares Vinesh Phogat ineligible for domestic wrestling events until June 26, 2026.

The notice cites Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics and alleged whereabouts failures.

WFI alleges Vinesh Phogat's conduct caused national embarrassment and damaged Indian wrestling's image.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, and declared her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26, 2026 for failing to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

WFI Alleges Misconduct And Rule Violations

In a 15-page notice, the WFI alleged that Vinesh's conduct had caused national embarrassment, damaged the image of Indian wrestling and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

Specific Charges Against Phogat

The federation has sought her explanation on four broad charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to make weight, alleged whereabouts failures under anti-doping rules, and competing in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.

Ineligibility For Domestic Events

The federation specifically mentioned that she is not eligible to compete in any domestic event till June 26 this year, including the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12, which was supposed to be her comeback event.

"The Federation must satisfy itself that you have not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation that would render you ineligible to represent the Federation in any forthcoming competition," the notice stated.

Vinesh has 14 days to respond to the notice.