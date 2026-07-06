Wrestling Federation Of India Extends Collaboration With IIS Until 2029

The Wrestling Federation of India has extended its crucial partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport until March 2029, bolstering national wrestling programmes with advanced sports science and high-performance training.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) renews partnership with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) until March 2029.

IIS will support WFI's national wrestling programmes for senior, junior, and cadet levels.

Collaboration focuses on sports science, strength and conditioning, recovery, and performance analytics.

WFI President Sanjay Singh highlights the partnership's significant role in strengthening the national wrestling programme.

The renewed agreement aims to enhance the preparation and performance of Indian wrestlers.

The Wresting Federation of India has renewed its partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport, the JSW Group-promoted Olympic high-performance training centre, for another three years until March 2029.

Under the renewed agreement, IIS will continue supporting WFI's national programme across the senior, junior and cadet levels, while integrating its high-performance expertise into national coaching camps and athlete development initiatives.

The collaboration will focus on sports science, strength and conditioning, recovery, performance analytics, and world-class training support.

WFI president Sanjay Singh said the partnership had significantly strengthened the national wrestling programme.

"IIS' expertise in athlete development and high-performance systems has added significant value to our national programme, and we believe this renewed partnership will further enhance the preparation and performance of our wrestlers across all levels," said Singh in a release.