WFI Challenges High Court Order On Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games Trial

The Wrestling Federation of India has escalated its dispute with Vinesh Phogat to the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to allow her participation in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Key Points WFI challenges Delhi High Court order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games 2026 selection trials.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the WFI's plea regarding Vinesh Phogat's participation.

High Court cited WFI's selection policy as exclusionary for not considering iconic players returning from maternity leave.

Asian Games selection trials are scheduled for May 30-31, with video recording and independent observers.

The Wrestling Federation of India has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order allowing grappler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe is scheduled to hear the Federation's plea on Friday.

High Court's Rationale for Allowing Phogat's Participation

On May 22, a division bench of the high court had given its nod to the participation of Phogat in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games, saying the WFI's selection policy was exclusionary for the lack of discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break.

Safeguards Implemented for the Selection Trials

The high court had ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present.