WFI Seeks UIDAI's Help To Curb Age Fraud In Indian Wrestling

The Wrestling Federation of India is taking a strong stance against age fraud, urging the Unique Identification Authority of India to implement stricter controls on Aadhaar date-of-birth changes to ensure fair competition in Indian sports.
Amid its ongoing crackdown on age fraud, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has urged the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to permanently preserve Aadhaar update histories relating to date-of-birth changes and restrict such modifications after a considerable passage of time except in exceptional and thoroughly verified cases. In a letter addressed to UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg on June 18, WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh said the federation had noticed multiple instances of wrestlers allegedly reducing their age through changes in date of birth records, a practice that came under scrutiny during a recent age-verification exercise. The federation said the issue surfaced prominently during the U-17 National Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, from June 6 to 8. WFI had disqualified around 500 wrestlers for being overage, while several registered athletes did not report for participation amid the verification process. The federation had made Aadhaar-linked authentication mandatory, along with birth certificates and other documents, to check the eligibility of participants in age-group competitions.
Key Points
- WFI has urged UIDAI to permanently preserve Aadhaar update histories for date-of-birth changes.
- The federation seeks restrictions on date-of-birth modifications after a considerable time, except in thoroughly verified cases.
- This initiative follows WFI's recent disqualification of around 500 wrestlers for being overage during a U-17 tournament.
- Aadhaar-linked authentication has been made mandatory by WFI to verify participants' eligibility in age-group competitions.
- The move aligns with broader efforts by sports authorities, including the Sports Ministry's National Code Against Age Fraud in Sports, 2025.