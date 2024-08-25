News
Rediff.com  » Sports » West Ham players' act of kindness wins hearts

West Ham players' act of kindness wins hearts

August 25, 2024 01:43 IST
West Ham

IMAGE: A ball kid with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen after sustaining an injury after West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores their first goal. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

West Ham United players Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen topped off their goal-scoring performances in their side's 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday by rescuing a young ball boy at risk of being crushed in the celebrations.

Czech midfielder Soucek opened the scoring in the 67th minute of a tense game against Palace, prompting wild celebrations from the away fans who charged down to celebrate with their players.

 

However, their enthusiasm caused an advertising hoarding to come loose and pitch forward, trapping the ball boy underneath it.

Soucek noticed the danger and stopped celebrating, holding up the hoarding so the terrified child could wriggle out, with Bowen, who had been on Soucek's back, pulling him through his teammate's legs to safety.

"I just managed to grab him out as quick as possible, it was just instinct, just to do it," Bowen said.

The 27-year-old England winger scored five minutes later before donating his match shirt to the ball boy after the final whistle.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son
Norris ends Verstappen's 100% Zandvoort pole run
Lewandowski's magic saves the day for Barca
EPL PIX: Brighton STUN Man United; Haaland 'tricks
1st Test: Root steers England to 5-wkt win over Lanka
Norris ends Verstappen's 100% Zandvoort pole run
