HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Wesley So clinches Tata Blitz crown, Sarin finishes 2nd

Wesley So clinches Tata Blitz crown, Sarin finishes 2nd

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 22:43 IST

x

Wesley So

IMAGE: Wesley So aggregated 12 points for the title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saint Louis Chess Club, Lennart Ootes

American Grandmaster Wesley So showed remarkable consistency to clinch the title in the Open category with a round to spare, while India's Nihal Sarin ended as runner-up in the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz chess tournament in Kolkata on Sunday.

The Women's section also ended with a thrilling playoff that saw another American Carissa Yip hold her nerve to lift the trophy. India's Vantika Agarwal finished runner-up.

The closing rounds of the tournament delivered relentless tension, late twists, and fitting champions in both sections.

In the Open event, Wesley So aggregated 12 points for the title while Sarin ended with 11 points. Another Indian, Arjun Erigaisi ended at third spot, also with 11 points.

Wesley So capitalised when Vidit Gujrathi blundered an entire rook in a double rook endgame.

Wei Yi outplayed Viswanathan Anand, who ended at eighth with eight points, by calmly consolidating an extra exchange, while R Praggnanandhaa opened lines for his rook and established a powerful knight outpost to defeat Hans Niemann.

Sarin also struck with a key win over Anand, while Wesley held Wei Yi to maintain control of the standings.

 

As the finish line approached, Erigaisi scored a notable win by preventing Anand from castling, but Wesley stayed just ahead despite several tense endgames, including a draw where he blundered back an exchange against Aravindh Chithambaram.

A safe draw against Hans ensured Wesley's title, even though he lost in the final round.

The Women's section was equally gripping. Vaishali Rameshbabu scored a convincing win over Stavroula Tsolakidou, who eventually ended at third place, while Aleksandra Goryachkina surged late, including a remarkable game featuring four queens on the board against Nana Dzagnidze.

Vantika Agrawal produced a stunning comeback by winning her last four games, including a crucial victory over Yip, to force a playoff.

In the tiebreak, Vantika lost first, Carissa held firm in a long and exhausting endgame in the second game to secure the draw she needed and seal the Women's Blitz title.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
1st ODI PIX: Kohli misses ton but powers India to victory
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral
Kohli, Rohit's Unique Felicitation Goes Viral
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
Kohli Smashes Tendulkar Record, Rewrites History
T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games
T20 WC Chaos: Pakistan Offers to Host Bangladesh Games
'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Snaps at Harshit Rana Criticism
'Nonsense': Harsha Bhogle Snaps at Harshit Rana Criticism

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

9-Seater Aircraft Crashes in Rourkela0:21

9-Seater Aircraft Crashes in Rourkela

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with 55-acre redevelopment2:11

Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram enters new chapter with...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO