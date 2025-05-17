HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'We're not champions yet': Flick's post-parade warning

May 17, 2025 19:05 IST

Barcelona

IMAGE: FC Barcelona players celebrate winning LaLiga on the bus during the parade. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona players celebrated the club's 28th LaLiga title with thousands of fans in an open-bus victory parade on Friday, but coach Hansi Flick was quick to remind them that the season was not over.

 

Flick, who has led Barcelona to the league title, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in his debut season, said he needed his players to focus on finishing the campaign on a high.

"Yesterday was a day of celebration and rest. A lot of players went out partying, but whoever can party can work, it's not an excuse. I want to finish the season as we started it," Flick told reporters on Saturday, a day before hosting Villarreal.

"It's the last time we play at home and we want to win. We want to end the season as champions. We haven't lost in 2025 (in the league) and we want to keep it that way."

Flick said he was overwhelmed by the passion of the supporters during the celebrations.

"It was incredible to see the faces, the passion of the people, how they celebrated. It was fantastic to see," said the coach.

Barcelona

IMAGE: FC Barcelona fans in Catalunya square celebrate winning LaLiga. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

"To celebrate year after year would be amazing. Maybe we can do it again next year. We will work for it. It's everyone's title."

Flick said his team would face a difficult task against fifth-placed Villarreal, with the visitors looking to ensure Champions League qualification with a top-five finish going into the last two matches of the campaign.

"We're playing against great teams and Villarreal have done a fantastic job, they have won their last four games. You can see the hand of their coach and they have key players," he added.

Barcelona

IMAGE: FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick looks on. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Asked if he could start with 11 home-grown players on Sunday, Flick said the idea had been discussed at the club.

"To be honest, we've talked about it internally, but we haven't decided. It could be. We'll wait until tomorrow to see how the team is," he said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
