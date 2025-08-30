HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Weightlifting high: India bag 13 medals; Mehak, Lovepreet star

Weightlifting high: India bag 13 medals; Mehak, Lovepreet star

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 30, 2025 22:17 IST

IMAGE: India ended the championships with a total of 13 medals in the senior category -- three gold, seven silver and three bronze. Photograph: SAI Meda/X

India's Mehak Sharma won a silver medal in women's +86kg category while Lovepreet Singh settled for a bronze in men's +110kg on the concluding day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Mehak lifted a total of 253kg (110kg in snatch + 143kg in clean and jerk) to end in second place at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Samoa's Iuniarra Sipaia won the gold after lifting 261kg (111kg snatch+150kg clean and jerk), while Commonwealth Games medallist Mary Taiwo Osijo of Nigeria bagged the bronze with a 231kg total lift (103kg snatch+128kg clean and jerk).

 

Mehak started by lifting 103kg in snatch before improving to 107kg on her second attempt and 110kg on the third.

In clean and jerk, the Indian began with 130kg and then went up to 137kg on her second attempt. However, Mehak produced her best showing on her third attempt as she lifted 143kg to finish with a total of 253kg.

In the men's +110kg category, India's Lovepreet claimed the bronze with a total lift of 380kg (175kg in snatch + 205kg in clean and jerk) behind New Zealander David Liti (397kg; 177kg snatch+220kg clean and jerk).

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold in the event with a total of 401kg (181kg snatch+220kg clean and jerk).

In the youth men's +94kg category, India's Tushar Chaudhary finished first in a two-man field, with a total lift of 285kg (125kg+160kg), ahead of Nejitha Nethsahan of Sri Lanka who lifted 197kg (97kg+100kg).

India ended the championships with a total of 13 medals in the senior category -- three gold, seven silver and three bronze.

On the first day of the tournament, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg) won gold in the women's 48kg and secured qualification for next year's Commonwealth Games.

Rishikanta Singh (60kg), N. Ajith (71kg) and V. Ajaya Babu (79kg) too booked their berths for the 2026 Glasgow CWG.

Other Results:

Senior Men 110kg: Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi of Fiji 365 kg (165kg+200kg), Jack Opeloge of Samoa 357kg (157kg+200kg), Jackson Roberts-Young 356kg (150kg+206kg).

Junior Men +110kg: Isyss Schuster of New Zealand 338kg (155kg+183kg), Muhammed Farris Kamarul of Malaysia 315kg (135kg+180kg).

Junior women +86kg: Siti Aqilah Farhana of Malaysia 227kg (107kg+120kg), Angel Billen of Canada 225kg (98kg+127kg), Anika Falasia of New Zealand 217kg (100kg+117kg).

Youth Women +77kg: Anika Falasia of New Zealand 217kg (100kg+117kg), Sewwandi Sass of Sri Lanka 135kg (60kg+75kg).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
