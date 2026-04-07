Weightlifter Pardeshi fails dope test, cites 'food tampering' conspiracy

Junior Commonwealth gold medallist Sairaj Pardeshi faces a provisional doping ban after testing positive, while alleging a conspiracy to sabotage his career.

IMAGE: 18-year-old Sairaj Pardeshi is a Commonwealth Junior Championships gold medallist (88kg category). Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Sairaj Pardeshi provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Tested positive for Metanolone, a banned anabolic steroid.

Pardeshi alleges a conspiracy, claiming a coach plotted to tamper with his food and water.

He had formally complained to the Indian Weightlifting Federation and SAI in October 2025.

Commonwealth Championships (junior) gold medal-winning weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a failed dope test, months after alleging a conspiracy to sabotage his career by a coach.

He has tested positive for "Metanolone", a banned anabolic steroid that aids muscle building.

The 18-year-old from Maharashtra, who won a gold in the men's 88kg junior category at the Commonwealth Championships last year, has alleged conspiracy behind the outcome.

He had written to the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) and the Sports Authority of India in October, claiming that a coach present at the national camp held a personal vendetta against him.

In an email dated October 24, 2025, Sairaj alleged that the coach, whose identity has been withheld by the weightlifter, instigated others to tamper with his food and water.

"The coach instigated my friends and some competitors to mix some drugs in my food or water bottle," Sairaj wrote in the e-mail.

Coach threatened to ruin his career, claims Sairaj Pardeshi

He further claimed that the coach had earlier threatened to "ruin" his career as well.

"After my Commonwealth Championships performance, I started gaining recognition. The coach wanted credit for my success despite not training me.

"Then some people heard the coach say 'Sairaj is getting ahead, we need to bring him down somehow, mix something in his food'. This was in October," he alleged.

Sairaj, who is part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool, said he reported the matter immediately. A dope test conducted on October 26, two days after his complaint, returned negative.

However, in an out-of-competition test in December, Sairaj was found positive for "Metanolone" leading to a provisional ban. As a result, he wasn't able to take part in the National Championships in February.

"I have undergone several dope tests and never failed before this. I was in Patiala from October to December and did not travel anywhere," Sairaj said.

The IWLF has also conducted an inquiry, the findings of which are yet to be revealed.

"We have appealed that the athlete be allowed to compete at events which he is not allowed in provisional suspension," Sairaj's lawyer Munish Nagar said.

Hailing from Manmad in Maharashtra, Sairaj has been a consistent performer on the junior circuit.

At the Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad, he lifted a total of 348kg to clinch gold -- a performance that would also have secured him the top spot in the senior category.

He had also won a bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha.

Sairaj was training in Patiala for two years after spending five years at the National Centre of Excellence in Chhtarpati Sambhajinagar.