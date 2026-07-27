Bindyarani Devi clinches weightlifting bronze for India

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi has clinched a bronze medal in the women's 58kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, adding to the nation's growing medal count.

Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points Bindyarani Devi secured a bronze medal in the women's 58kg weightlifting category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

She achieved a total lift of 199kg, comprising 87kg in snatch and 112kg in clean and jerk.

This medal contributes to India's tally, marking the fifth in weightlifting and sixth overall at the current Games.

Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade won gold with a Games record, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau took silver.

Bindyarani Devi previously won a CWG silver in 2022 and finished second at the Commonwealth Championship last year.

Experienced Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in women's 58kg category competition at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Monday.



Bindyarani lifted 87 in the snatch section, and 112kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg. Bindyarani started with 83kg in snatch, and lifted 85kg on her second attempt, before getting 87kg on her third attempt.



Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade won the gold medal with a total lift of 229, which is a Games record, while Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau bagged silver with a total lift of 215.