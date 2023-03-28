News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bedabrate bags bronze at World Youth Championships

Bedabrate bags bronze at World Youth Championships

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Weightlifter Bharali Bedabrate, 15, lifted a total of 267kg(119kg+148kg) to finish third. Photograph: International Weightlifting Federation/Twitter

India's weightlifter Bharali Bedabrate clinched the men's 67kg bronze medal at the the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.

The 15-year-old lifted a total of 267kg(119kg+148kg) to finish third on Monday.

 

Armenia's Seryozha Barseghyan 275kg(128kg+147kg) and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Marzouq 270kg (119kg+148kg) won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Bharali also won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk section with a best lift of 148kg.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.

Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga holds the total (306kg), snatch (140kg) and clean jerk (166kg) youth men's world records in the category.

In the women's 49kg event, Koyel Bar finished ninth with a total lift of 144kg (64kg+80kg).

Mina Santa, who lifted 153kg (70kg+83kg), finished 13th in the women's 55kg event.

The weightlifters between the age of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Lovlina broke bronze medal jinx
How Lovlina broke bronze medal jinx
After World title, Nikhat targets Paris Olympics
After World title, Nikhat targets Paris Olympics
Nikhat boxing her way to glory one title at a time
Nikhat boxing her way to glory one title at a time
What is Jacqueline Doing With Sonu Sood?
What is Jacqueline Doing With Sonu Sood?
HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya, Raut in defamation case
HC summons Uddhav, Aaditya, Raut in defamation case
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams
Recipe: Swamyji's Ghee Panyarams

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Nikhat Doesn't Want A Mercedes Anymore

Nikhat Doesn't Want A Mercedes Anymore

India's boxers hit jackpot but job not done yet

India's boxers hit jackpot but job not done yet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances