'We won for Diogo': Ronaldo honours late teammate Jota

Portugal's football team, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, delivered an emotional tribute to their late teammate Diogo Jota after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match as he wears the shirt of Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated Portugal's 2-1 World Cup victory over Croatia to late teammate Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese squad honoured Jota on the first anniversary of his death, posing with his No. 21 jersey.

Diogo Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025.

Manager Roberto Martinez named Jota an honorary member, with players dedicating their World Cup campaign to his memory.

Portugal secured a dramatic comeback win against Croatia with a stoppage-time goal from Goncalo Ramos.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 to late teammate Diogo Jota, sharing an emotional message on social media after the match.

Emotional Tribute To A Fallen Teammate

"We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a team photograph in which the Portugal squad posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey after sealing a place in the Round of 16.

The tribute came on the first anniversary of Jota's death, with the Portugal players gathering after the final whistle around the No. 21 jersey in memory of the former Liverpool forward. Ronaldo, who had earlier held up Jota's jersey on the pitch, was visibly emotional as the squad paid homage to their late teammate.

Throughout the tournament, the Portuguese squad has carried Jota's memory, with manager Roberto Martinez naming him an honorary member of the World Cup squad and several players dedicating the campaign to him.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.