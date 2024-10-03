News
Home  » Sports » 'We talk a lot about kids': Chhetri, Kohli bond over fatherhood

'We talk a lot about kids': Chhetri, Kohli bond over fatherhood

October 03, 2024 18:41 IST
Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri said he has enjoyed sharing days of fatherhood with his good friend Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli, two of India's most iconic athletes, have found a common bond in fatherhood. While their careers have taken them down different paths, the two friends have shared countless stories and experiences related to raising their children.

Chhetri said he has enjoyed sharing days of fatherhood with his good friend Virat Kohli, but added that retirement was something neither of them has brought up in their discussions.

"We talk a lot about what's happening now. We talk a lot about different things that sports provide us," he said.

 

"We talk a lot about kids, that's a common topic now. A lot of diapers, a lot of fun stuff, a lot of crawling. But we haven't talked yet about post retirement stuff, to be very honest."

Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri plays with his 1-year-old son Dhruv. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sunil Chhetri/Instagram

"We talk a lot, but the talks are more about the kids right now and the present scenario, not about what's going to happen after retirement," he added.

Chhetri said he will continue to play in the Indian Super League as long as he can add value to his club Bengaluru FC.

"As long as they can have me, as long as I can add value to the club, as long as I'm happy. The day I think I am not adding any value, the day I think the club doesn't need me, I'll be gone. As simple as that."

"We had a great start for the season. We're at the top right now with 10 points. I don't have a date that I can give you, but as long as I'm enjoying, as long as I'm adding value to the club, I'm here," he said.

 

