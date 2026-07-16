'We Smell Blood And We Go For It': Argentina's Epic Fightback Stuns England In World Cup Semis

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni lauded his team's exceptional resilience and ability to thrive under pressure, after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against England in the World Cup semi-final.

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate winning their World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni believes his team performs best under pressure, as evidenced by their dramatic comeback victories.

The team secured a spot in the World Cup final by beating England 2-1, coming from behind with a late equaliser and a stoppage-time winner.

Argentina previously overcame Cape Verde, Switzerland (in extra time), and Egypt (from 2-0 down) in the knockout rounds.

Scaloni described his players as 'warriors' who are not weighed down by responsibility and always strive to be the best.

Argentina have proved they put their best foot forward in adversity, said coach Lionel Scaloni as his side staged another dramatic comeback to book a place in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The holders came from 1-0 down to equalise with five minutes left and then snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat England 2-1 and secure a meeting with Spain in New York at the weekend.

A History of Comebacks

IMAGE: Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

It was another remarkable recovery for an Argentina side who ground out another victory as they had throughout the knockout rounds, beating Cape Verde and Switzerland in extra time and coming from 2-0 down to defeat Egypt 3-2.

“I honestly think this team plays its best football when it's under pressure,” Scaloni told a post-match press conference.

“When we're struggling, and the opponent hesitates just a little, we smell blood and we go for it with everything we've got. That's the feeling this team gives me.

“I'm happy because the team fought until the very end, and that's fundamental for me. Even if we'd gone home eliminated, we would have done so knowing we'd left everything on the field.”

Reflecting Team Values

IMAGE: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Scaloni said Argentina showed their best side after Anthony Gordon had put England 1-0 up 10 minutes into the second half.

“After their goal, we showed everything we want football to represent. Football isn't just tactics or strategy or playing attractive football. Everything we believe in was reflected during those final 40 minutes."

Scaloni also called his players stubborn but "I mean that in the best possible sense of the word.

"They're warriors. They grew up in environments where they feared nothing. They were always competing, always expected to be the best. Responsibility doesn't weigh them down.

Unwavering Determination

IMAGE: Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso, Lisandro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez celebrate with a Lionel Messi themed drum after the match. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

"When the match reaches those final 15, 20 or 25 minutes, they still want the ball. Nobody was thinking, ‘What if I make a mistake and we lose a World Cup semi-final?'

“They were simply thinking about playing football, just as they've done all their lives. They're like a family. They never give up on a single ball. They fight until the very end.

"Honestly, we're going to try to win the final -- we're going to do everything we can -- but what more does this team have to do?” Scaloni asked.