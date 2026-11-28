'It would be wonderful to visit and give back some of the support and love that we receive from afar. To all our supporters watching in India, thank you so much for your support.'

IMAGE: Arsenal have a significant following in India, and manager Mikel Arteta said a visit would provide an opportunity to connect with supporters and acknowledge their backing. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Mikel Arteta expressed a strong desire to visit India and confirmed discussions about bringing Arsenal to the country.

Arteta acknowledged Arsenal's significant following in India and wants to connect with supporters.

He praised Arsenal's positive start to the Premier League season, attributing it to the team's hunger and desire to improve.

Arteta highlighted the immense influence of Barcelona's footballing philosophy, particularly Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola, on his understanding of the game.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire to visit India, revealing that discussions have taken place about bringing the Premier League champions to the country.

"I would love to visit India. We have had some discussions about it, and it would be fantastic to make that happen. Seeing the celebrations, we understand the impact Arsenal have had in the country. It would be wonderful to visit and give back some of the support and love that we receive from afar. To all our supporters watching in India, thank you so much for your support," Arteta told JioStar.

Arsenal have a significant following in India, and Arteta said a visit would provide an opportunity to connect with supporters and acknowledge their backing.

The Gunners, who are unbeaten in their last six matches and sit at the top of the Premier League table, will look to maintain their momentum when they face Manchester City on Sunday.

Reflecting on Arsenal's Season Start

Reflecting on Arsenal's start to the season, Arteta said the team's hunger and desire to improve had been central to their performances.

"The start to this season in the Premier League has been really positive so far, and and I really value that, because after winning, you always have that question mark; can you start to repeat that level of performance, that level of consistency?

"But it's down to the desire and the hunger within the team and the club to push for more, to acknowledge that we have still huge margins to improve and be better, and just focus on that, to, daily, try to be better," he added.

Barcelona's Influence on Arteta

Arteta also spoke about the influence of Barcelona's footballing philosophy, particularly the roles played by Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola in shaping his understanding of the game.

"Their influence has been enormous. Barcelona was an eye-opener for me because it introduced me to a completely different way of understanding football. It also had a culture and environment where young players could develop, understand the standards required at the highest level, and learn what it takes to become a professional footballer and sustain that level.

"It was the best university I could have attended. Johan Cruyff was the driving force behind that philosophy, and Pep Guardiola was perhaps its finest exponent. I had the privilege of working with him at Manchester City for three years, and I learned a great deal from him," he said.

Arteta made 427 senior club appearances as a player, scoring 62 goals, before moving into management. He guided Arsenal to the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season and has continued to establish the club among the Premier League's leading sides.