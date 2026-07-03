'We can hurt Argentina': Cape Verde coach declares

'We will play with courage,' says Cape Verde coach Brito ahead of Argentina clash

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Vozinha, Marcio Rosa and CJ dos Santos during training. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Cape Verde coach Pedro Leitao Brito says his team will play "with courage" and believes they can trouble defending champions Argentina.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha urged the nation to unite, saying "an entire nation will be stepping onto the pitch" for the historic Round of 32 clash.

The World Cup debutants became the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stage and now face Lionel Messi's Argentina for a place in the Round of 16.

Cape Verde head coach Pedro Leitao Brito has expressed confidence ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Argentina, saying his team will play with courage and belief as they look to secure a place in the Round of 16, according to ESPN.

Speaking ahead of the knockout encounter, Brito said his players are prepared to embrace the challenge despite facing a formidable opponent. He stressed that Cape Verde would approach the match with ambition and a positive mindset rather than focusing on the stature of the opposition.

"There's belief and conviction, and that's very helpful," Brito said, as quoted by ESPN.

The Cape Verde coach said his side would aim to play fearless football while remaining disciplined throughout the contest.

"We will play with courage. We will be bold and fight for the qualification. We want the players to enjoy the match, but to be focused and do everything to go to the next phase," he said.

IMAGE: Argentina fan stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona as they gather to parade in Miami. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Brito added that the team has complete faith in its abilities and believes it has the quality to trouble its opponents, even while acknowledging the difficulty of the challenge.

"Of course we believe. We believe in ourselves and our strengths, our players and our team. We know this will be a very difficult game, but we can hurt our opponent. We are brave and ambitious and we will play to win," he added, as quoted by ESPN.

We as a team have our own strategy, not only against Messi but the whole team," he said. "They are the current world champions and one of the best teams in the tournament. We will play against the whole team. We know Messi is one of the best players in the world, but we play against the whole team."

'Entire nation will be stepping onto pitch': Vozinha rallies Cabo Verde ahead of Argentina showdown

IMAGE: Cape Verde fans react. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Cabo Verde's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has called on his nation to stand united as the FIFA World Cup debutants prepare for the biggest match in their football history against defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32.

The Blue Sharks have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, becoming the smallest nation ever to qualify for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Their disciplined performances in the group stage included a goalless draw against European champions Spain, a thrilling 2-2 draw with Uruguay, and another clean sheet in a 0-0 stalemate against Saudi Arabia.

Cabo Verde also became the first team since Chile at the 1998 FIFA World Cup to progress beyond the group stage after drawing all three of their group matches, underlining their resilience against higher-ranked opposition.

IMAGE: Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito celebrates. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Ahead of the historic clash with Argentina, Vozinha shared an emotional message on social media, urging the nation to dream together.

"Tomorrow, we take the field with the opportunity to continue writing one of the most beautiful chapters in the history of our sport and our country. But more than just eleven players, an entire nation will be stepping onto the pitch. Because tomorrow, there are no islands. There is no distance. There are no borders. Tomorrow we are one. One people, one flag, one heart beating for Cape Verde. May our strength, our culture, our morabeza (spirit), and our courage be felt from the first until the very last minute. Our land, Our people, Our dream," said Vozinha.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the architects of Cabo Verde's remarkable campaign. His two clean sheets in the tournament have placed him alongside two legendary names in FIFA World Cup history.

Cape Verde, the smallest nation to ever progress from the group stage at a World Cup, takes on reigning champions Argentina in the round of 32 in Miami on Friday (local time).

The winner of the encounter will advance to the Round of 16 and move one step closer to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.