'We are better': Yamal sparks fire ahead of France clash

Spain's rising football star Lamine Yamal confidently declares that France is not a favourite for the FIFA World Cup 2026, expressing strong belief in his team's ability to clinch the coveted trophy.

IMAGE: Spain's Lamine Yamal during training. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Lamine Yamal asserts France is not a favourite in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Yamal believes Spain has no reason to fear France in the knockout stages.

He dismisses group stage performances as irrelevant for the knockout rounds.

The Barcelona star confidently predicts Spain will win the World Cup this year.

Spain is set to face Austria in the Round of 32, while France has qualified for the Round of 16.

Spain star Lamine Yamal dismissed suggestions that France holds an advantage in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting that neither side should be considered favourites despite Les Bleus' impressive form.

Speaking in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by The Score, Yamal said Spain has no reason to fear France and backed his side to rise to the occasion in the knockout fixture.

Yamal's Confidence In Spain's World Cup Chances

"They haven't beaten us since the Euros. They can't be better than us," Yamal said of France.

The Spain star also played down the significance of the teams' performances in the group stage, saying the knockout rounds present a completely different challenge.

"The group stage is meaningless. I don't think there's a favourite," he said in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, as quoted by The Score.

"Obviously, France is coming in at a very high level, in very good form. They have good players, but I don't think they're above anyone," he added.

When asked about his dream ahead of the final phase, the Barcelona star said, "I think I'm going to win the World Cup this year."

Spain's Journey To The Knockout Stage

Spain began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde before responding emphatically with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

They then edged past Uruguay 1-0 in a hard-fought contest to conclude the group stage. Yamal, who was not fully fit at the start of the tournament, started Spain's opening match on the bench and made a late substitute appearance.

Spain will now face Austria in the Round of 32 contest on July 3 (IST) at the Los Angeles Stadium.

France, on the other hand, have qualified for the Round of 16 after they thrashed Sweden 3-0, with their skipper and Real Madrid ace striker Kylian Mbappe scoring a sensational brace.