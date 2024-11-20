WC qualifiers: Argentina down Peru; Brazil eke out draw

IMAGES from the South American World Cup qualifiers played on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring against Peru at Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the striker's goal moving him into a tie with Diego Maradona as the country's fifth all-time scorer.

Martinez notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

"I'm happy because my whole family came and I always want to give my best. This year was very positive and luckily we closed it with a victory," Martinez told local TV.

"It was a spectacular year in terms of performance, goals, games played. We have to keep playing and improving day by day.

"Everyone wants to beat us. Argentina's national team are always the main characters. There are things to improve but we have to continue on this path."

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"We are Copa America champions, we are first in the qualifiers. We have to be proud," Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said.

Gerson stunner gives Brazil 1-1 draw with Uruguay

IMAGE: Brazil's Gerson celebrates scoring the equaliser against Uruguay at Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, Brazil. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Gerson's brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener for the visitors.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up their second straight draw.

Uruguay are second on 20 points, five behind leaders Argentina.

The top six will automatically qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute when he curled a fine long-range low shot into the far corner.

Gerson brought the hosts level seven minutes later, the Flamengo midfielder scoring his first international goal with a terrific volley after a poor clearance by the Uruguayan defence.

"I'd actually swap my goal for the win," Gerson told Brazil's Globo TV. "We knew it was a tough game and we wanted to win. We conceded the goal and got the equaliser.

"We'll just have to keep working at our clubs and next year when there's another international break we can go for it. We just have to keep working and trust in our work."

Brazil pushed for a winner but late efforts from Luis Enrique and Raphinha went wide as boos from home fans at the Arena Fonte Nove rang out at the final whistle.

"I think the booing is more about the result, because in my opinion we gave it all," Raphinha said.

"I'm proud of those who played and even those on the bench. We did everything we could to get the result. We played a lot of football and we have to leave with our heads held high."

Wasteful Colombia fall to 10-man Ecuador, Paraguay draw at Bolivia

IMAGE: Colombia's Jhon Arias in action with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan during their match at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, Barranquilla, Colombia. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Colombia lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Ecuador in South America's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday while Julio Enciso's late equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Paraguay at Bolivia.

Paraguay, who beat Argentina 2-1 last week, are now unbeaten in six games and sit sixth on 17 points in the CONMEBOL standings. Bolivia are four points behind in seventh.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada while the team in seventh spot gain entry to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Ecuador jumped to third on 19 points, with Colombia fourth on goal difference following their second straight loss.

Ecuador struck in the seventh minute through Enner Valencia following a terrific solo run but the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Piero Hincapie was sent off for denying Jhon Cordoba a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Colombia were unable to find an equaliser despite having 25 attempts on goal, including a Luis Diaz header that struck the post before halftime, while they were also frustrated by a solid performance from Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Bolivia looked to make home advantage count against Paraguay at 4,150m above sea level in El Alto and they took the lead after 15 minutes via Ervin Vaca's first international goal.

The hosts squandered several chances to extend their lead and Miguel Almiron found the equaliser for Paraguay with a first-time finish off a pass from Enciso in the 71st minute.

Bolivia went ahead again nine minutes later when Miguel Terceros made no mistake from the penalty spot but Enciso halted the home fans' celebrations early in stoppage time with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Paraguay came close to pulling out a last-gasp victory but goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ramon Sosa.