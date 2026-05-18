Why Bengal Is Removing Salt Lake Stadium Football Sculpture

The West Bengal government is set to remove the controversial football sculpture outside Salt Lake Stadium and implement infrastructure upgrades to enhance the fan experience.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal government to remove controversial football sculpture at Salt Lake Stadium.

Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik criticised the sculpture's design and symbolism.

Infrastructure upgrades planned for Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, including food courts.

Government to reinvestigate the controversial Lionel Messi 'GOAT Tour' episode.

Refunds to be ensured for ticket holders disappointed by the Messi event.

The West Bengal government will remove the controversial football-themed sculpture outside the Salt Lake Stadium designed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, state Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik has said, while also announcing a series of infrastructure upgrades at the iconic venue.

Speaking after the Indian Super League Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, Pramanik criticised the structure conceptualised by Banerjee and said it would soon be brought down.

Controversial Sculpture To Be Removed

"Such an ugly-looking statue, two legs cut at torso and football above it does not make sense. It does not look aesthetically pleasing either, so we will not keep such a grotesque structure that has no meaning, and it will be taken down," Pramanik told reporters.

Installed outside the VVIP gate of the Salt Lake Stadium in 2017 ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the sculpture featured giant footballing legs merging into the Biswa Bangla logo with the word "Joyi" inscribed on the football.

The structure had divided opinion among football fans in Kolkata ever since its unveiling, with many questioning its design and symbolism.

Pramanik also linked the sculpture to the decline of the previous Trinamool Congress government in a politically charged remark.

Infrastructure Upgrades and Food Courts

"I feel that after this statue was installed, the bad days of the previous government started. Then the Messi controversy happened, and the government lost power," he said.

The minister said the BJP-led state government had already started replacing the "Biswa Bangla" logo with the Ashoka emblem across official platforms and public infrastructure, including at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Pramanik further announced several upgrades in and around the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, including plans for food courts to improve fan experience during long matches.

"We have made a few decisions about stadium infrastructure, including making a food court so that fans do not face issues when matches go on for a long period of time," he said.

Pramanik attended the derby along with All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey and praised the atmosphere at the stadium, where more than 62,000 spectators turned up.

Messi Fiasco Reinvestigation

"Both teams delivered brilliant performances... fans from both clubs were present in huge numbers and everything happened peacefully, which could only be possible in Kolkata," he said.

The sports minister also said the government would reinvestigate the controversial GOAT Tour episode involving Lionel Messi and ensure refunds for ticket holders.

Messi, along with his Inter Miami CF teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, had visited Kolkata in December 2025 but left the stadium early amid crowd chaos, leaving many fans disappointed.

"As you all know, the Messi chapter was an embarrassment for this State, and after I took charge, we decided that people because of whom the event was sabotaged will not be spared," Pramanik said.

"We have also discussed refunding the money of fans who spent their hard-earned savings to see Messi but could not. If that doesn't happen, we will be forced to take strict action," he added.