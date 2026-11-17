Football icon Wayne Rooney has candidly shared his past struggles with mental health, alcoholism, and even contemplating suicide during the peak of his playing career, shedding light on the pressures faced by athletes.

IMAGE: Wayne Rooney spent the early years of his career battling mental health issues and alcoholism. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Wayne Rooney contemplated suicide and struggled with alcoholism during his playing career, particularly in his mid-20s.

Despite his personal battles, Rooney felt his alcohol abuse did not affect his on-pitch performances.

He attributed his reluctance to seek help earlier to the culture of masculinity in football, which discouraged showing weakness.

Rooney's wife, Coleen, was instrumental in his recovery from these struggles.

He has since retired from playing, moved into management, and is currently appearing on a reality TV show.

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney contemplated suicide during his playing career, he said in a podcast episode released on Tuesday. One of the country's most decorated players, Rooney spent the early years of his career battling mental health issues and alcoholism, he told the "Life at the Midpoint" podcast.

Battling Inner Demons

"It took until my mid-20s, until I hit rock bottom (before I started feeling comfortable with myself)," Rooney, 41, said. "I'd go home and lock myself in the house for two days, and just drink. Probably at the best part of my career playing-wise."

"I got to a place where you're contemplating suicide. You just didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't want to see people in the streets. I didn't want to go into shops."

Impact on Personal Life and Recovery

Rooney said it pushed his marriage to breaking point but wife Coleen was key in his recovery. Even so, he said he did not feel alcohol abuse affected his performances on the pitch. "I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it."

Although Rooney eventually attended therapy sessions, he said the culture around mental health and masculinity in football prevented him from seeking help earlier. "You don't want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it," he said. "Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man, if you like, for doing that."

Post-Playing Career

Rooney retired from playing football in 2021 and has since worked as a manager, most recently for Plymouth Argyle in 2024. His managerial career has been shared with punditry, and Rooney is currently appearing on British reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here".