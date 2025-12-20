HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wawrinka to retire in 2026 after 24-year pro career

3 Minutes Read
December 20, 2025 11:15 IST

'I still want to push my limits and finish this journey on the best note possible. I still have dreams in this sport.'

Stanislas Wawrinka

IMAGE: Nicknamed 'Stanimal', Stanislas Wawrinka conquered Rafael Nadal to claim the 2014 Australian Open before he toppled Novak Djokovic twice -- at the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open -- each time beating the world number one in the final. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Stanislas Wawrinka will hang up his racquet at the end of 2026, the three-times Grand Slam champion announced on Friday, bringing down the curtain on a 24-year professional career that saw him gatecrash tennis's elite during the sport's golden era.

Switzerland's Wawrinka, who turned professional in 2002, will turn 41 in March, capping a journey that transformed him from perennial underdog to giant-killer.

Capable of playing ferocious tennis across all surfaces during his peak, the late bloomer's greatest triumphs came when it mattered most, stunning the tennis world by defeating the sport's biggest names on the grandest stages.

 

Nicknamed 'Stanimal', Wawrinka conquered Rafael Nadal to claim the 2014 Australian Open before he toppled Novak Djokovic twice -- at the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open -- each time beating the world number one in the final.

"Every book needs an ending. It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour," Wawrinka wrote on Instagram.

"I still want to push my limits and finish this journey on the best note possible. I still have dreams in this sport. I’ve enjoyed every part of what tennis has given me, especially the emotions I feel playing in front of you."

Wawrinka won 16 ATP titles and had a career-high world ranking of three. He also captured Olympic doubles gold alongside Roger Federer in 2008 and helped deliver Switzerland's maiden Davis Cup title in 2014.

The announcement comes with Wawrinka currently 157th in the world after injuries and knee surgeries sent him tumbling down the rankings.

He has not reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since the 2020 Australian Open and will likely need wildcards to enter the majors in his farewell season.

After a first-round exit at Roland Garros earlier this year, Wawrinka admitted defeats were getting tougher to accept in his career's twilight, though he remained passionate about competing.

"I’m looking forward to seeing you one more time, all around the world. One last push," he concluded.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
