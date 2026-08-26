Wawrinka handed US Open wildcard after backlash

Stan Wawrinka has officially secured a wildcard entry into the prestigious US Open men's singles draw, ensuring his participation in the year's final Grand Slam after significant public demand.

IMAGE: Stan Wawrinka has received a wildcard for the US Open. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Key Points Stan Wawrinka receives a wildcard entry for the US Open men's singles draw.

The decision follows fan outcry after his initial exclusion from the tournament.

Wawrinka, a 2016 US Open champion, had previously posted an emotional farewell.

The 41-year-old former world number three is excited to compete in New York.

He has previously won Grand Slams at Roland Garros (2015) and the Australian Open (2014).

Swiss Stan Wawrinka has been handed a wildcard entry to the US Open men's singles draw, organisers said on Wednesday, after several days of outcry from fans over his exclusion.

Wawrinka's Return To Grand Slam Action

The 2016 champion was left off the initial list of wildcard entries in his farewell season, reigniting fierce debate over which players get the nod -- and which are left out -- in the wildcard process at the majors.

Wawrinka posted an emotional farewell to the tournament on social media on Tuesday, seemingly closing the door on any hope of his competing in the year's final major after participating in the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year ​on wildcards.

"I’m incredibly excited to accept the wildcard for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again," he said in a statement.

The 41-year-old former world number three won at Roland Garros in 2015 and the Australian Open in 2014.