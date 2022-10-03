News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Warne remembered by golf partner after Alfred Dunhill win

Warne remembered by golf partner after Alfred Dunhill win

Last updated on: October 03, 2022 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Obviously I was pretty nervy the last three holes. I didn't hit very good shots, to be honest, down the 16th, 17th and 18th. He was definitely helping out.'

 Ryan Fox had partnered with amateur Warne last year to finish second in the pro-am team event.

IMAGE: Ryan Fox had partnered with amateur Warne last year to finish second in the pro-am team event. Photograph: Twitter

Ryan Fox paid tribute to late Australian cricket great Shane Warne after clinching a one-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews on Sunday.

 

New Zealander Fox started the final round four shots behind but made seven birdies and three bogeys to finish with a four-under 68 and 15-under for the tournament, one better than Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren.

Fox had partnered with amateur Warne last year to finish second in the pro-am team event. The Australian spin-bowling great died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.

"To be honest the only person I can really think of at the moment is Warney," Fox said after his win.

"He meant a lot to me and this event and was a great mate. It's a terrible shame he's not here."

The win was Fox's third title on the European DP World Tour, adding to his victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in February and his World Super 6 crown from 2019.

When asked if he felt Warne's presence on the course, Fox said, "Yeah, there was definitely some luck out there.

"Obviously I was pretty nervy the last three holes. I didn't hit very good shots, to be honest, down the 16th, 17th and 18th. He was definitely helping out."

Rory McIlroy carded a six-under 66 to end tied for fourth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United
PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United
Bopanna-Middelkoop win doubles title in Tel Aviv
Bopanna-Middelkoop win doubles title in Tel Aviv
Australia FA slam 'anti-social behaviour' at Cup final
Australia FA slam 'anti-social behaviour' at Cup final
Getting job on compassionate ground not a right: SC
Getting job on compassionate ground not a right: SC
PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk
PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk
The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
Manufacturing activities ease marginally in Sep
Manufacturing activities ease marginally in Sep

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Cricket Aus apologises to survivors of sexual abuse

Cricket Aus apologises to survivors of sexual abuse

SEE: Gayle, Sehwag, Swann Dance Garba

SEE: Gayle, Sehwag, Swann Dance Garba

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances