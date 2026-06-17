From War to FIFA World Cup: Iraq Captain's Journey

From losing his father to terrorism and watching conflict tear apart his family, to nearly abandoning football before leading Iraq back to the World Cup, Aymen Hussein has overcome obstacles that would have broken many others.

IMAGE: Aymen Hussein scored a goal against Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Key Points Aymen Hussein overcame the loss of his father to al-Qaeda and his brother's disappearance during the ISIS conflict.

Despite facing immigration challenges on arrival in the US, Hussein remained focused on his football dream.

His mother's encouragement was crucial in his decision to continue playing football, leading to a successful career.

Aymen Hussein's path to the World Cup was never supposed to be this long.

From growing up in a war zone and losing his father to al-Qaeda, to enduring the disappearance of his brother during the ISIS conflict, the Iraq striker has spent much of his life overcoming heartbreak.

So when he rose to score against Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it was far more than just a goal.

For a fleeting moment in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Iraq's captain gave an entire nation reason to dream.

The goal cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener and briefly brought Iraq level on football's biggest stage.

Although Norway would eventually run out 4-1 winners, Hussein's equaliser carried a significance that extended far beyond the result.

A Childhood Shaped By Conflict

IMAGE: Aymen Hussein celebrates scoring Iraq's first goal. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

For Hussein, simply reaching the World Cup was an achievement few could have imagined when he was growing up in Iraq's Al-Hawija district.

Born in Al Safra, he spent his childhood surrounded by violence and uncertainty. Gunfire and explosions were a constant part of daily life, while football became his refuge from the chaos around him.

Then, at the age of 12, tragedy struck.

His father, a soldier in the Iraqi army, was killed by al-Qaeda while buying construction material for the family home he was building. The house was never completed.

Years later, Hussein revealed that his earliest dream was not to become a football star.

'I loved football,' he told FIFA, 'but my dream was to get enough money to complete construction of the house my father had begun to construct.'

Tragedy Strikes Again: Brother's Disappearance

Fearing for his family's safety, Hussein repeatedly urged his mother and older brother to leave the area. His brother, who had followed their father into military service, chose to stay.

Then came another devastating blow. While returning from a training camp in Turkiye, Hussein received news that his brother had disappeared after being kidnapped during the period when ISIS controlled parts of the region.

For a time, Hussein considered walking away from football altogether. The weight of grief and uncertainty became almost impossible to bear.

But his mother refused to let him give up. She encouraged him to continue pursuing his dream, a decision that would alter the course of his life.

World Cup Dream And Further Adversity

Hussein's talent soon earned him opportunities with some of Iraq's biggest clubs. What began with a modest salary and an 18 million Iraqi dinar transfer fee evolved into a career that established him as one of the country's most successful footballers and, reportedly, Iraq's most valuable player.

His rise eventually led to one of the greatest moments in Iraqi football history: Helping the national team qualify for its first FIFA World Cup in 40 years.

Yet even after reaching the sport's grandest stage, adversity continued to follow him.

On arriving in the United States for the tournament, Hussein was detained by immigration officials at Chicago's O'Hare international airport for seven hours while his phone was inspected before he was eventually cleared to enter the country.

According to an Iraqi Olympic Committee official, national team photographer Talal Salah was also detained for more than 10 hours and ultimately denied entry into the country.

Despite the disruption, Hussein was eventually cleared to enter the United States and quickly turned his focus back to football as Iraq prepared for their first World Cup appearance in four decades.

A Symbol of Resilience and Hope

Against Norway, Hussein once again carried the hopes of millions on his shoulders. The result may not have gone Iraq's way but his goal served as a powerful reminder of the journey that brought him there.

From losing his father to terrorism and watching conflict tear apart his family, to nearly abandoning football before leading Iraq back to the World Cup, Hussein has overcome obstacles that would have broken many others.