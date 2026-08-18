How a 1973 World Cup semifinal defined India-Pakistan hockey rivalry

As India and Pakistan prepare to renew their hockey rivalry at the FIH World Cup, delve into the intense history of their clashes, including the iconic 1973 World Cup semifinal at Wagener Stadium.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Wagener Stadium, host of a historic 1973 India-Pakistan hockey semifinal, will again stage a clash between the rivals in the FIH World Cup.

India defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the 1973 World Cup semifinal, with B P Govinda scoring the decisive goal.

Former captain M P Ganesh described the 1973 match as a "war of skills" played amidst significant political tension between the two nations.

The rivalry extended beyond the field, with players from both sides maintaining distance even during formal events.

India advanced to the 1973 final after the victory but lost to hosts Netherlands in a penalty shootout.

The Wagener Stadium, which witnessed one of the most fiercely contested India-Pakistan matches in World Cup history more than five decades ago, is set to host another chapter of the storied rivalry when the two arch-rivals meet in the FIH World Cup on Wednesday.

It was at this very venue on August 31, 1973 that India edged Pakistan 1-0 in the semifinal of the World Cup, with B P Govinda scoring the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to send the team into the final.

Recalling The Historic 1973 Semifinal

For captain M P Ganesh the match remains one of the most memorable India-Pakistan encounters he witnessed.

"It was one of the fittest Indian teams playing abroad. We outplayed Pakistan, but we could have scored more goals. Surjit was in top form and scored nine goals in the tournament," the 80-year-old Ganesh recalled.

He considers that semifinal one of the finest India-Pakistan clashes at a World Cup, played against the backdrop of the political tension between the two countries.

"That was the best India-Pakistan match in the World Cup. The semifinal was like a war of skills. Those days every match we played against each other was like an on-field war," Ganesh said.

"The bitterness of the 1971 war was still afresh. We were enemies at the border and on the ground too, of course within the rules and regulations."

Intense Rivalry On And Off The Field

Ganesh recalled that the rivalry in those days was intense even away from the playing field.

"We weren't used to wishing each other. I remember in the 1971 World Cup, during the march past, we were standing next to each other but didn't see each other," he said.

The 1973 semifinal was a battle of equals, with neither side willing to give an inch. India eventually found the breakthrough through Govinda, whose goal secured a 1-0 victory.

"Both the teams played really well. Nobody wanted to lose. It was a very rough and tough match," Ganesh said.

The Aftermath: India's Journey To The Final

India's victory carried them into the final, also at the Wagener Stadium, where they faced hosts Netherlands. The match ended 2-2 after extra time before the Dutch won 4-2 on penalty strokes to claim the title.