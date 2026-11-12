Wadoo Stresses Pathway For Young Footballers After U-17 Win

India U-17 head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo champions captain Dallalmoun Gangte's leadership after a decisive 4-2 win against Singapore in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, while advocating for a robust pathway to nurture young football talent for the senior national team.

Key Points India U-17 began their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers with a 4-2 victory over Singapore on Wednesday.

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte scored a hat-trick, earning praise from head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo for his character and leadership.

Coach Wadoo highlighted the crucial need for a structured pathway and continuity between U-17, U-19, U-20, and senior teams.

Wadoo stressed that providing better opportunities, exposure, and guidance is essential to develop young Indian football talent for consistent senior international performance.

India U-17 head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has hailed skipper Dallalmoun Gangte's leadership and composure under pressure, while stressing the need for a structured pathway to help young footballers graduate to the senior national team.

Coach Wadoo Praises Captain Gangte's Performance

Gangte scored a hat-trick as India began their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a 4-2 win over Singapore at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Wednesday. Ristik Maity scored the other goal.

"What impressed me most about Gangte was not just his three goals, but his character, confidence and ability to take responsibility when the team needed him," Wadoo said.

He also emphasised the importance of continuity between the U-17, U-19, U-20 and senior teams to ensure a smoother transition for young players.

Wadoo said India had considerable footballing talent, pointing to the need for better opportunities, exposure and guidance, while adding that the ultimate objective was to produce players capable of performing consistently at the senior international level.