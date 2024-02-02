Vroom! Vroom! Vroom! 0 To Supercharged!

Have you ever seen the adrenaline-pumping action of a real-life dirt track race? Until last weekend, neither had I, especially not in Maharashtra.

But that all changed when the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) roared into action at Balewadi stadium in Pune.

The excitement doubled when I learned my friends were managing the Gujarat Trailblazers, a team led by the dynamic duo of entrepreneur Dhrumil Patel and rally legend Gaurav Gill.

A quick drive from Mumbai, Pune transformed into a hub of motorsport frenzy. The stands at the Balewadi stadium were packed, buzzing with anticipation.

Just before the final races, the electrifying beats of Pune's traditional Dhol Tasha added to the spectacle. (Imagine the vibrant energy of a packed stadium filled with cheering fans and the rhythmic beats of Dhol Tasha)

But the real magic unfolded on the track.

The music perfectly complemented the high-flying stunts and daring manoeuvres of the riders, making every jump and corner turn even more thrilling.

A big shout-out to the DJ who knew exactly how to set the pulse racing! Want to picture a rider soaring through the air with the perfect music track intensifying the moment, see the video below.

The inaugural ISRL was a triumph on all fronts. From the well-organised event to the international standard track, everything was top-notch.

While French champion Jordi Tixier dominated the individual races, BigRock Motorsports emerged as the team to beat, their consistent podium finishes securing them the early lead.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Gujrat Trailblazers' Brian Gyles flying high at the Balewadi stadium in Pune.

But the one moment that truly stole the show was 12-year-old Brian Gyles's jaw-dropping performance.

This Thai daredevil from the Gujarat Trailblazers defied gravity in the 85cc Junior class display race, soaring above his competitors in a breathtaking display of skill and courage.

He is the one in the white jacket -- See the video above where the crowd cheers and gasps for a breath every time he passes them.

The ISRL Pune event was more than just a race; it was a glimpse into the future of Indian motorsports.

The energy, the talent, and the sheer love for the sport were infectious, leaving me yearning for more.

If you haven't experienced the magic of Supercross yet, I urge you to catch the next ISRL event. Be prepared to be blown away!