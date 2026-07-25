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Cape Verde Star Vozinha Signs With Chilean Club Colo Colo

July 25, 2026 16:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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After his stellar World Cup performance, Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha is set to join Chilean football giants Colo Colo.

Vozinha

IMAGE: Vozinha was voted into FIFA's fan-selected World Cup dream team after helping tournament debutants Cape Verde hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw and pushing Argentina into extra time in the last 32. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Key Points

  • Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reached an agreement to join Chilean club Colo Colo.
  • The 40-year-old free agent will travel to Chile for a medical before his official unveiling.
  • Vozinha's move follows his impressive performances at the World Cup, where he was a surprise package.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who emerged as one of the World Cup's biggest surprise packages, has reached an agreement to join Chilean side Colo Colo, club president Anibal Mosa said on Friday.

Vozinha's Journey To Colo Colo

The 40-year-old free agent will travel to Chile to undergo a medical before being officially unveiled at the Estadio Monumental, Mosa told reporters ahead of Colo Colo's league match against Deportes Limache.

 

"Vozinha will be a Colo Colo player. In the coming days he will travel to Chile, undergo the usual medical examinations and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental," Mosa said.

Mosa added Vozinha's World Cup performances showed he deserved the move, while acknowledging the signing also carried marketing appeal for the Chilean side.

Although the deal has yet to be finalised, Colo Colo teased the signing on social media with an image appearing to show the veteran goalkeeper's trademark curly hair.

Vozinha, who left Portuguese second-tier side Chaves before the World Cup, was voted into FIFA's fan-selected World Cup dream team after helping tournament debutants Cape Verde hold eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw and pushing eventual runners-up Argentina into extra time in the last 32.

Source: REUTERS
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