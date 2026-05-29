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Home  » Sports » Volpato makes late switch from Italy to Australia ahead of FIFA World Cup

Volpato makes late switch from Italy to Australia ahead of FIFA World Cup

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May 29, 2026 17:34 IST

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Former Italy under-20 midfielder Cristian Volpato has committed to Australia ahead of the World Cup, with Football Australia seeking FIFA clearance as the Socceroos finalise their squad for the tournament. 

Cristian Volpato

IMAGE: Cristian Volpato is of Italian descent, both his parents are second generation Italians. Photograph: Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristian Volpato has chosen to represent Australia and is set to join the Socceroos’ pre-World Cup training camp in Los Angeles.
  • Football Australia has begun FIFA clearance procedures after receiving approval from Italy for the switch in allegiance.
  • The 22-year-old’s inclusion comes as Australia deals with the injury loss of Riley McGree ahead of the June 11–July 19 tournament.

Former Italy under-20 international Cristian Volpato has decided to represent Australia and will join the Socceroos' training camp in Los Angeles ahead of the World Cup, Football Australia said on Friday.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, a dual citizen who was born and raised in Sydney, plays for Sassuolo in Serie A.

He turned down a chance to play for Australia at the 2022 World Cup, and another approach from Australia coach Tony Popovic earlier this year looked to have foundered when Volpato said he was happy to "wait for Italy".

 

Australia Secure Key Midfield Boost Ahead of World Cup

Football Australia said they had received a release letter from their Italian counterparts and lodged paperwork with FIFA for "change of association clearance to ratify Volpato's decision to switch allegiance to Australia".

"Once cleared, Volpato will be eligible to officially represent the Socceroos," the governing body said in a statement.

The news comes days after Australia lost playmaker Riley McGree for the tournament because of a hamstring injury he sustained playing for English club Middlesbrough.

      • Internet Finds Its New World Cup Hero!

Popovic Finalising Squad as Tournament Nears

Popovic will name his final 26-man squad for the June 11 to July 19 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on Monday.

Australia play Turkey, the US and Paraguay in the opening-round group stage, kicking off their campaign against the Turks in Vancouver on June 13.

Source: REUTERS
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