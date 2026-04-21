Why FIVB Revoked Recognition Of Indian Volleyball Federation

The FIVB has revoked the Volleyball Federation of India's recognition due to legal and administrative breaches, raising concerns about the future of volleyball in India and prompting the formation of a steering committee to ensure the sport's continuity.

Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

Key Points FIVB revokes recognition of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) due to legal and administrative breaches.

A steering committee comprising FIVB and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives will oversee volleyball activities in India.

The steering committee will focus on athlete welfare, transparent team selection, and governance.

FIVB commits USD 258,000 in 2026 towards athlete support and national team development in India.

Two senior players quit the national camp citing poor facilities and selection politics, highlighting turmoil within Indian volleyball.

World volleyball body FIVB on Tuesday revoked Volleyball Federation of India's recognition with immediate effect for breach of "legal and administrative requirements", days after two senior players quit the national camp over "poor and unscientific facilities" and "politics" in selection.

The FIVB constituted a steering committee made up of representatives from the world body and the Indian Olympic Association to safeguard the sport in the country and look after athlete welfare.

"In accordance with Articles 1.5.3 and 1.9.1 of the FIVB General Regulations, the FIVB Board of Administration has determined that the legal and administrative requirements established by the FIVB have not been respected by the interim leadership of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI)," the world body said in a statement.

"As such, the VFI's provisional recognition has been revoked with immediate effect, granting temporary administrative competence to a Steering Committee â comprising representatives from the FIVB and the Indian Olympic Association â to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of volleyball activities in India."

Steering Committee's Mandate

The FIVB said the welfare and support of athletes remains its top priority, and to this end, the Steering Committee has been mandated to ensure continuity, stability and proper governance during the transitional period.

"Their responsibility spans the following court-mandated areas: establishment of the Athletes' Commission; conduct of State Association elections, and the alignment of the VFI Constitution with applicable legal and governance frameworks.

"Further, the Steering Committee will work to implement a transparent, merit-based national team selection, coordinate upcoming international and national competitions, and provide technical and high-performance support through the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment programme, including the deployment of international coaching expertise.

"Under this Programme, the FIVB will contribute USD 258,000 in 2026 toward athlete support and national team development across both genders and disciplines in India, reaffirming its commitment to a stronger, more transparent future for Indian volleyball."

Internal Turmoil and Player Concerns

Interestingly, VFI's operations till Tuesday were being overseen by a steering committee that comprises officials from the IOA and the FIVB, which has only given an eight-month interim recognition to the Indian body, subject to compliance with administrative norms.

The Steering Committee comprised IOA Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal, CEO Raghuram lyer, FIVB General Sports Director Steve Tutton, FIVB Head of Legal Affairs and General Counsel Stephen Bock and Hitesh Malhotra.

On April 12, Indian volleyball has been hit by turmoil as two senior players quit the national camp in Ahmedabad over "incompetent coaches", removal of foreign coach Dragan Mihailovic, "poor and unscientific facilities" at the camp venue and "politics" in selection.

Anand K, a libero (a defensive position), and middle-blocker John Joseph left the camp after their confidential communication to the IOA seeking better facilities at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Ahmedabad was leaked to the VFI.

The VFI, on its part, has denied the charges, calling them "politics at play."

Players Speak Out

Anand, in a conversation with PTI, had said that they were asked to apologise and disown the "seven to eight e-mails", complaining of various concerns, which they refused, despite the "imminent risk of a ban by the VFI".

"It's going to be terrible for our careers but the fact is we shouldn't have to play like this. There is no analysis, no recovery, the coaches don't know anything, they are living in the 1950s. The one who was making a difference (Dragan Mihailovic of Serbia) has been removed for no clear reason.

"We were an unranked team but last year at the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) tournament in Uzbekistan, we finished runners-up. We need to improve, every country is developing but we are going down by doing things like this.

"Everyone in the camp feels the same but they are unwilling to speak like John and I," he added.

The VFI said it was unaware of the two players leaving the camp but denied that they had been coerced.

Ahmedabad will host the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup from June 20 to 28 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura where 12 nations are expected to feature.

The FIVB's decision to revoke recognition of the VFI highlights governance challenges within the organisation. The appointment of a steering committee signals an effort to address these issues and ensure fair practices in Indian volleyball. The upcoming Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup in Ahmedabad adds further significance to the need for stability and proper management within the sport.