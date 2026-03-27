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Tuticorin Stuns Kolkata to Win Major Ports Hockey Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 27, 2026 19:53 IST

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VOC Tuticorin showcased exceptional skill and strategy to defeat the home team and win the coveted All India Major Ports Hockey Championship in a thrilling final match.

Key Points

  • VOC Tuticorin emerged victorious against Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in the All India Major Ports Hockey Championship final.
  • Tuticorin's strategic play allowed them to capitalise on crucial moments, securing a 4-3 victory.
  • MBPA Mumbai claimed third place by defeating CHP Chennai in the play-off match.
  • S Krishna of VOC Tuticorin was recognised as the tournament's top scorer, showcasing exceptional offensive skills.
  • Ranit Ekka from SMPK was named Best Player, and S Manav from VOC Tuticorin received the Best Goalkeeper award.

VOC Tuticorin stunned hosts Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata 4-3 in a nail-biting final to win the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship.

Despite a strong performance from the home side, Tuticorin capitalized on key moments to secure the title.

 

In the third-place play-off, MBPA Mumbai defeated CHP Chennai 5â3.

Individual Awards and Recognition

Individual brilliance was also recognized at the closing ceremony. S Krishna of VOC Tuticorin emerged as the top scorer of the tournament, while SMPK's Ranit Ekka was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to S Manav, also from VOC Tuticorin.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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