Tuticorin Stuns Kolkata to Win Major Ports Hockey Title

VOC Tuticorin showcased exceptional skill and strategy to defeat the home team and win the coveted All India Major Ports Hockey Championship in a thrilling final match.

Key Points VOC Tuticorin emerged victorious against Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, in the All India Major Ports Hockey Championship final.

Tuticorin's strategic play allowed them to capitalise on crucial moments, securing a 4-3 victory.

MBPA Mumbai claimed third place by defeating CHP Chennai in the play-off match.

S Krishna of VOC Tuticorin was recognised as the tournament's top scorer, showcasing exceptional offensive skills.

Ranit Ekka from SMPK was named Best Player, and S Manav from VOC Tuticorin received the Best Goalkeeper award.

VOC Tuticorin stunned hosts Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata 4-3 in a nail-biting final to win the 47th All India Major Ports Hockey Championship.

Despite a strong performance from the home side, Tuticorin capitalized on key moments to secure the title.

In the third-place play-off, MBPA Mumbai defeated CHP Chennai 5â3.

Individual Awards and Recognition

Individual brilliance was also recognized at the closing ceremony. S Krishna of VOC Tuticorin emerged as the top scorer of the tournament, while SMPK's Ranit Ekka was adjudged the Best Player of the Tournament.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to S Manav, also from VOC Tuticorin.