Gujarat High Court Slams Yusuf Pathan Over Land Occupation

Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan faces scrutiny as the Vadodara Municipal Corporation values a 978-square metre plot of land he has illegally occupied since 2012, a matter also criticised by the Gujarat High Court.

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Vadodara Municipal Corporation valued 978-square metre land illegally occupied by MP Yusuf Pathan.

The land, located in Tandalja, was valued at Rs 2.10 lakh per square metre.

Pathan has occupied the land since 2012, despite state government rejection of his allotment proposal.

Gujarat High Court criticised Pathan for continued possession and upheld the government's decision.

The valuation will be finalised after approval by the VMC general body.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Friday passed a resolution fixing the valuation of a 978-square metre land illegally occupied by Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan at Rs 2.10 lakh per square metre, an official said.

The standing committee of the civic body passed a resolution regarding the valuation of seven plots of land belonging to it. The plot of land occupied by the former cricketer is located in Tandalja area.

Understanding The Land Valuation Process

"If the VMC intends to sell any plot via auction, it first determines the plot's valuation. Whether or not these plots are actually put up for auction is a matter to be decided at a later stage," municipal secretary Chintan Desai said.

"The validity of any land valuation is three years, after this period, a fresh valuation is required for the sale of the plot. The valuation process is conducted in accordance with the Land Disposal Act by a committee comprising officials from the VMC, VUDA, the state government, and the collector's office, who assess the plot's value based on specific norms," Desai said.

The valuation will become final after it is approved at a meeting of the general body of the VMC, which is likely in the first week of July, he added.

Yusuf Pathan's Continued Occupation And Legal Challenges

Acting on a proposal of the VMC, Pathan occupied the land in 2012. However, when the proposal was sent for the approval of the state government, it rejected it. Pathan, however, continued to occupy the land since 2012.

In 2024, following his election as a TMC MP, the VMC sent him a notice to vacate the land, which he challenged in the Gujarat High Court.

A single judge of the HC upheld the Gujarat government's decision to reject his request for the allotment of the land. He then approached a division bench, which recently came down heavily on him for keeping the land under his possession since 2012, and orally remarked that he might have to pay cost for the same.

Despite the rejection of his claim in 2024, Pathan continued to occupy the land.

The court had earlier asked Pathan how he could occupy the land without completing any formalities and despite the allotment not being in his favour.