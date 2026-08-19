Vivaan Vishal, Shohradova Lala Win Asian Junior Rapid Chess Titles

Discover how India's Vivaan Vishal and Turkmenistan's Shohradova Lala triumphed in the fiercely contested Asian Junior Rapid Chess Championship, showcasing emerging talent in the world of junior chess.

Key Points Vivaan Vishal of India clinched the Open Rapid title at the Asian Junior Rapid Chess Championship.

Shohradova Lala from Turkmenistan emerged as the champion in the Girls Rapid section.

Both champions secured six points from seven rounds in their respective categories.

India's Akshay Borgaonkar and Pratitee Bordoloi won silver medals, while Apoorv Kamble and Prishita Gupta secured bronze.

The championship now moves to the Classical format, featuring Asia's top junior chess players.

Vivaan Vishal and Shohradova Lala emerged champions in the Open and Girls sections, respectively, as India and Turkmenistan shared the top honours in the Asian Junior Rapid Chess Championship here on Wednesday.

The Open championship was keenly contested, with halfway leaders Akhilbay Imangali of Kazakhstan and Madhavendra Pratap Sharma of India suffering crucial defeats in the concluding rounds, throwing the title race wide open. Capitalising on the opportunity, India's Vivaan registered a hat-trick of victories in the final three rounds to clinch the Open Rapid title with an impressive score of six points from seven rounds. The triumph was particularly noteworthy as Vivaan, rated 2149, finished ahead of a strong field that included several International Masters, underlining his immense potential and establishing him as a force for the future.

India And Turkmenistan Share Top Honours

International Masters Akshay Borgaonkar and Apoorv Kamble also finished strongly, both scoring five points. However, superior tie-break scores enabled Akshay to secure the silver medal, while Apoorv had to settle for the bronze.

In the Girls Rapid section, the battle for the title ultimately came down to a thrilling contest between Shohradova Lala of Turkmenistan and Pratitee Bordoloi of India. Both players produced consistent performances throughout the tournament and finished with identical scores of six points from seven rounds. With the scores level, the championship was decided via tie-breaks, where Shohradova edged ahead to claim the crown. Pratitee Bordoloi earned the silver medal, while India's Prishita Gupta secured the bronze medal.

The action now shifts to the Classical Championship, which commences on Thursday and is expected to witness another exciting battle among Asia's leading junior chess exponents.