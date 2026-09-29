Vithya leads India To 4x400m relay gold in Asian Games

Vithya Ramraj, fresh off breaking PT Usha's 400m hurdles record, led the Indian women's 4x400m relay team to a spectacular gold medal victory at the Asian Games in Nagoya.

IMAGE: Gold medallists India's Poovamma Machettira celebrates after winning the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Vithya Ramraj anchored India to gold in the women's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games.

This victory followed Ramraj's record-breaking performance in the 400m hurdles.

The Indian team, including Kiran Pahal, M R Poovamma, and Prachi, secured the lead before Ramraj's final leg.

Vithya Ramraj successfully fended off Salwa Eid Nasr to clinch the gold.

This was Vithya Ramraj's third medal at the current Asian Games.

Vithya Ramraj promised gold, and a day after rewriting PT Usha's 400m hurdles record, she delivered it in spectacular fashion as India stormed to victory in the women's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

India's Dominant Relay Performance

Kiran Pahal started the race and handed over in third before veteran M R Poovamma moved India into the lead. Prachi kept them in front before Vithya took the baton for the final leg.

IMAGE: Gold medallists India's Poovamma Machettira celebrates after winning the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

With Salwa Eid Nasr closing fast, Vithya held her nerve and powered home to seal gold. It was her third medal of the Games.

The Indian team won the top prize with a time of 3:29.69 minutes, giving the country its first gold medal in track and field events at the ongoing games. Bahrain and China finished second and third respectively.