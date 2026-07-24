Viswanathan Anand First Indian Interim FIDE President

Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand has been appointed Interim President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), a historic move following incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich's decision to step aside due to EU sanctions.

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand will act as FIDE's Interim President as long as Arkady Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the in-force Swiss and EU laws and regulations. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Viswanathan Anand is the Interim President of FIDE, marking the first time an Indian holds this position in the global chess body.

Incumbent FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich voluntarily suspended his duties after being included in the EU and Swiss sanctions lists.

Dvorkovich's decision aims to prevent sanctions from hindering FIDE's stable functioning, though he plans to challenge the 'unlawful and unfair' listing.

Anand will serve as Interim President as long as Dvorkovich remains subject to the restrictive measures.

Former World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand will act as the Interim President of the International Chess Federation or FIDE after incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich decided to stand aside because the European Union (EU) included his name in its sanctions list.

"This is the first time that an Indian will be the Interim President of the global chess body," FIDE's former vice-president Grandmaster Bachar Kouatly told this correspondent.

'Following the decision by President Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his duties, and in accordance with the FIDE Charter, I have assumed the responsibilities of Interim President. I want to thank Arkady for his leadership and for putting the interests and stability of FIDE first,' Anand tweeted.

'Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family. FIDE's work continues. Arkady has built a strong team and vision and I today take it as our collective responsibility to carry the work forward. Gens Una Sumus,' Anand added.

'I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations. In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand,' Dvorkovich said in a statement.

Anand will act as the Interim President as long as Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the in-force Swiss and EU laws and regulations.

Dvorkovich Challenges Sanctions

According to Dvorkovich, the decision to include him in the sanctions list is unlawful and unfair and it will be challenged.

'However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations,' he said.

The FIDE Council has accepted and ratified Dvorkovich's decision to suspend his presidential powers of FIDE.

Impact On FIDE Elections

Dvorkovich being subject to sanctions has come at a time when he is seeking re-election for a third term.

This time, Timur Turlov, president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, president of the International School Chess Federation and founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp, will run alongside Dvorkovich as the candidate for FIDE Deputy President.

Anand had announced that he will not seek re-election for a second term as Deputy President.

However, he would continue to play an important role in former Russian deputy prime minister Dvorkovich's team.

'I will continue supporting the campaign and contributing my experience to FIDE's work, especially in helping emerging and developing federations grow the game,' Anand had said earlier.

The presidential election will take place at the FIDE General Assembly during the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September.

Dvorkovich has so far been elected twice to the position of FIDE President -- in Batumi, Georgia, in 2018 and in Chennai in 2022.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com