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Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Takes Helm As Interim FIDE President

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 24, 2026 12:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand has been appointed interim president of the world chess body FIDE, stepping in after incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich was sanctioned by the European Union.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE/X

Key Points

  • Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world champion, has taken over as the interim president of FIDE.
  • The change in leadership occurred after incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich stepped aside due to EU sanctions.
  • Dvorkovich was sanctioned in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war and plans to challenge the decision.
  • Anand, who has been FIDE's Deputy President since 2022, will serve as interim president as long as Dvorkovich faces sanctions.
  • The FIDE Council ratified Dvorkovich's decision to suspend his duties to ensure the stable functioning of the organisation.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has taken over the interim presidency of world chess body FIDE after its incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich stepped aside following his inclusion in the European Union's list of sanctioned individuals related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Dvorkovich, who hails from Russia, has decided to challenge EU's decision "by all means". The EU action could lead freezing of his accounts and travel bans. Anand has been the Deputy President of FIDE since 2022.

 

FIDE Leadership Transition Amid Sanctions

"The FIDE Council accepts and ratifies the decision of Mr Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his rights, duties and prerogatives as President of the FIDE," the world body said in a statement.

"In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Mr Anand Viswanathan, Deputy President of FIDE, shall act as Interim President as long as Mr Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force," it added.

Dvorkovich Challenges EU Sanctions

In his statement, Dvorkovich said the EU's decision was unfair.

"Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail.

"However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations.

"In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand," said Dvorkovich.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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