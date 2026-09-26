Vishy Anand Re-elected FIDE Deputy President

Anand's re-election as Deputy President means Bharat Singh Chauhan's bid for vice president is ineligible due to FIDE rules against multiple representatives from the same federation on the council.

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand was re-elected FIDE deputy president. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Thirty-eight-year-old Timur Turlov, businessman and president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, has become the youngest president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Key Points Timur Turlov and Viswanathan Anand as deputy president were elected following a second ballot victory.

The Turlov-Anand ticket secured 110 votes in the second ballot against Wadim Rosenstein's 85 votes, after failing to achieve a majority in the first round.

IMAGE: Timur Turlov, who was elected FIDE president, succeeding Arkady Dvorkovich, with Vishy Anand. Photograph: FIDE/X

Along with him, former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand was elected deputy president. Anand was contesting as part of Turlov's ticket.

The FIDE presidential election was held on Saturday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Like winning a tie-breaker or an adjourned chess game, the Turlov-Anand combine won in the second ballot since none of the three contestants was able to secure 50 percent plus one vote in the first ballot.

It was a three-way contest involving businessmen from Germany and Kazakhstan -- Jan Henric Buettner for president and Malcolm Pein for deputy president; Wadim Rosenstein for president and Gordon Tang for deputy president; and Timur Turlov for president and Anand for deputy president.

In the first ballot, out of a total of 196 valid votes polled, Turlov won 96 votes, Rosenstein 76, Buettner 20 and four were invalid votes.

The Turlov-Anand team was one vote short of victory.

As per FIDE's presidential election rules, if no contestant is able to get 50 percent plus one vote, a second ballot is ordered, eliminating the lowest-polled candidate in the first ballot. The candidate who secures the required majority is declared the winner.

In line with the rules, Turlov and Rosenstein went into the second ballot.

This time, the Turlov ticket got 110 votes and the Rosenstein ticket 85 votes (196 votes cast), which clearly shows a split in the votes polled by Buettner in the first ballot.

With this victory, Turlov becomes the eighth president of FIDE and Anand gets a second term as the deputy president.

'We are all one family, and we will continue working as one. This is a great responsibility and a vote for a better future of our sport,' Turlov said following the result.

'I am grateful to everyone who supported my campaign and to everyone who took part in this election. We may have different opinions, but we all share one belief -- that chess is important and that we can do much more to develop it around the world by making our Member Federations stronger and more independent,' he added.

'I look forward to moving chess forward and giving the game the spotlight it deserves,' Turlov added.

Economist and Chess Patron

Turlov is an economist and serves as the CEO of Freedom Holding Corp, an international financial services group listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, with a capitalisation of nearly $11 billion.

Since January 2023, he has served as president of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. Turlov is also the founding president of the International School Chess Federation, established in September 2024.

Playing chess since childhood, Turlov -- a father of six -- has supported chess tournaments in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Over three years, Freedom Holding Corp allocated approximately $30 million to the development of chess in Kazakhstan and supported the staging of more than 20 major international FIDE tournaments, becoming one of the largest private sponsors of the game worldwide.

In September 2024, together with FIDE, Turlov initiated the founding of the International School Chess Federation and serves as its president.

He chairs the Turkic Chess Association, which brings together the national chess federations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Under the association's auspices, the inaugural Turkic Countries Team Chess Championship was held in Astana in 2026.

Anand's Election, Chauhan's Vice-Presidential Bid

However, Anand's victory has affected the chances of another Indian, Bharat Singh Chauhan, who had filed his papers for the post of vice president.

As per FIDE's election rules, no more than one representative from the same member federation may serve on the FIDE Council simultaneously, except for the presidents of FIDE Continents.

One of FIDE's election rules that reads: 'Given that no more than one representative from the same Member Federation may serve on the Council simultaneously, except for the Presidents of FIDE Continents, if in the list of candidacies for the position of elected Vice Presidents there are persons who represent the same Member Federation of the newly elected President or Deputy President, these candidates shall be considered as no longer eligible" will kick in and Chauhan cannot contest.'

"I had filed my nomination well before Anand filed his papers," Chauhan had earlier told this correspondent.

Anand had initially announced that he would not seek re-election.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com