Indian Boxer Vishvanath Suresh Advances to Semifinals After Upset Victory

Indian boxer Vishvanath Suresh delivers a stunning upset, defeating the reigning world champion to advance to the semifinals at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing India's rising talent in the sport.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points Vishvanath Suresh defeated reigning world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay in the Asian Boxing Championships.

Suresh's victory propels him into the semifinals of the men's 50kg category.

Vishvanath Suresh is a rising star in Indian boxing, known for his speed and tactical intelligence.

Suresh trains at the Army Sports Institute and is the reigning national champion.

This win marks a significant moment for boxing talent emerging from Chennai.

India's rising pugilist Vishvanath Suresh stunned reigning world champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan to advance to the men's 50kg class semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Before his upset win, Suresh had defeated Bekzat Ergeshov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in a unanimous decision from the judges.

Vishvanath Suresh: A Rising Boxing Star

Suresh, who trains at the Army Sports Institute, has rapidly established himself as one of India's most exciting boxing prospects, seamlessly transitioning from a dominant youth career to the elite senior level.

Hailing from Chennai, his rise marks a significant moment for boxing talent emerging from the region. He is the reigning national champion, having clinched gold at the Elite Men's National Boxing Championships 2026.

Suresh's Boxing Style and Strengths

Technically sharp and tactically astute, Suresh is known for his speed, agility, and ring intelligence. His ability to control distance, combined with quick, precise combinations, makes him a formidable presence in the fast-paced flyweight category.